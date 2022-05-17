Summer youth archery league approaches

The Lower Platte Archery Club will hold a summer youth league at the Larry Elston Range in Schramm Park south of Gretna on Highway 31.

The league will be on Tuesday nights, running from June 7 to July 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

Instruction will be provided for the beginning shooters and there will be a 20 target walk through course for the archers to shoot. Bows and arrows can be provided to those who don’t have them. parents must accompany youth while on the course.

There is no charge for this league but a donation of one can of food per youth each week is suggested. Cans will be donated to the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry. There will be a tub on site for collection.

With questions, call Brian Hoefener at 402-690-5983 or Loren Katt at 402-676-6530.