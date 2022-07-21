Summit Center Insurance rebrand reflects shift in leadership

The Gretna business community gathered Thursday, July 14, to celebrate a milestone for the family-run small business of its board president.

Summit Center Insurance Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony, making its transition away from its former Kingdom Insurance Group branding, as well as the stepping back of its owner, Doug Ortlieb. The company first opened its doors in 2015 and now spans 13 states.

Ortlieb said he’s stepping back as president, assuming the role of vice president while his wife, Denise, remains the office administrator. His son Tyler is now the president of the company and its majority owner.

He said they also purchased Summit Center about a year ago, which accounts for the choice in the new name of the company, reflecting its physical location in Gretna as well as its commitment to stay in the community. The company plans to remodel its office space in the near future, as well as to lease out office space in an adjacent bay to small businesses.

“I just want to stay thank you,” Doug Ortlieb said.

James Roark of Nexus Vision Development welcomed the crowd on behalf of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, where Ortlieb serves as the board president.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know these guys, this family and this team for the last couple of years being involved in the chamber, and these guys (are) first class acts,” Roark said. “We appreciate you guys. Congratulations to all of the success you guys have had.”

Find more information on Summit Center Insurance Services at summitcenterins.com.