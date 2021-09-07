'Supply chain nightmare' leads to menu changes at GPS

“None of us want to hear it’s a COVID problem or ripple effect. We just want to move forward so badly, but unfortunately, with the way it’s going, Food and Nutrition Services is doing the best they can with the resources available,” Schaefer said.

When FANS places an order, the truck that comes may or may not have the items requested, she said. “Then we have to do last-minute menu changes that could be at one or at all of the schools.”

For example, Tyson has halted production of Crispitos until at least January 2022.

Schaefer said when the announcement was made, she bought Crispitos — a school lunch favorite — from any distributor she was allowed to, collecting enough to offer Crispitos on the August menu with plans for Gretna High School to have them once more this year.

“If they don’t even begin to manufacture until January, I don’t know if they’ll be available for us at all for the rest of the (school) year,” Schaefer said.

Along with those changes, Schaefer said the September menu has been updated to include more local items from area growers and producers.