Suspect arrested in armed robbery at McKinney's Food Center

On Tuesday at 6:32 p.m., deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an armed robbery at McKinney’s Food Center in Gretna.

Assisted by troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol, deputies responded to the scene. Thunder Carrillo, 19, was eventually arrested.

An investigation determined the suspect entered the Food Center, approached a clerk and brandished a weapon demanding cash. At some point during the robbery, a shot was fired into the ceiling of the Food Center.

The suspect then exited the store and ran to his vehicle, located nearby.

With information gathered at the scene, Omaha police officers were asked to assist and later located the suspect vehicle, which was unoccupied.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect -- accompanied by an uninvolved person --approached the vehicle and were detained.

The investigation determined that one of the men, later identified as Carrillo, was the person responsible for the armed robbery. Carrillo was arrested on suspicion of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

