SWIMMING: Gretna team champions at BTCMR invitational

Gretna swimming won the team championship on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Brownell-Talbot in the BTCMR Invitational.

The Lady Dragons won first place, led by the relay teams which won both the 200-meter free and medley.

Individually, Juliana Anderson won the 100 fly and finished second 50 free.

Gretna also swept the top three in the 100 free (1- Reese Naylon, 2- Emma Brophy, 3- Lily Matya).

Brophy and Naylon finished second and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Both relay teams were made up of Naylon, Anderson, Matya and Brophy.

The Dragon boys, meanwhile, finished second, winning the 400 free relay — Jacob McKay, Asher Siskow, Dylan Regan and Alex Hallgren — by nearly 14 seconds.

The 200 medley relay (Hallgren, McKay, Charlie Hauptman and Regan) finished second.

Hallgren finished third in both the 100 back and 200 free, while McKay was third in 50 free — followed by Regan in fourth — and fourth in the 100 free.

Gretna next competes in the Millard North Invitational, the girls on Friday, Jan. 13 and boys on Saturday.