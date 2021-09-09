Tax rate remains unchanged as city sets $113.7 million budget for 2022

• Received Complete County Committee recognition for 2020 census response. The City was recognized as part of a countywide effort that earned Sarpy County the highest response rate in the state for the 2020 Census.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2089, rezoning the Highway 31 and I-80 Business Park No. 2 subdivision Lots 1-16 and Outlots A-D from I-1 light industrial and FX flex space zoning districts to HC highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial zoning districts. The goal is to allow more outside storage on those back lots of the business park.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2090, amending a number of city zoning regulations regarding all residential zoning districts and detached garages, outbuildings and accessory structures.

• Approved the sewer connection agreement with SID 354 for the Sunset Meadows subdivision Lots 1-327 and Outlots A-G. The subdivision -- to be located on the southwest corner of Highway 6/31 and Harrison Street -- is outside of the city's exterritorial jurisdiction, but will connect to the city's sewer system.

• Approved a pay request of $158,903.79 to DLR Group for work on the Gretna Crossing Park Recreation and Aquatic Center.