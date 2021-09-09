Tax rate remains unchanged as city sets $113.7 million budget for 2022

The 2022 tax rate will remain unchanged.
The rate of 0.467360 per $100 valuation, which hasn't changed for a number of years, was approved Tuesday, Sept. 7 by the Gretna City Council.
This means the owner of a $250,000 home will pay $1,168.40 in taxes to the city in 2022.
Though the tax levy remains the same, valuation is up $25 million, per Sarpy County.
A total budget of $113.7 million was approved during the meeting alongside the tax rate.
With $56.3 million in budgeted expenditures, the city will spend $28.3 million on improvement projects, which includes, street, water, sewer and $19.6 million for the Gretna Crossing Park project.
"The city is in a very strong cash position and continues to manage its resources very well," Gene Garrelts, city auditor, said during the Sept. 7 tax rate hearing.
Also at its Sept. 7 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Saw the McKenna Market Mania proceeds presented to the Gretna Neighbors food pantry. In its third year, the downtown flea market event is put on by the City of Gretna, donating all proceeds to the pantry. This year's donation was the largest ever: $2,810.
• Heard a quarterly report from Josh Charvat, representative of Grow Sarpy, formerly the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation.
• Received Complete County Committee recognition for 2020 census response. The City was recognized as part of a countywide effort that earned Sarpy County the highest response rate in the state for the 2020 Census.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2089, rezoning the Highway 31 and I-80 Business Park No. 2 subdivision Lots 1-16 and Outlots A-D from I-1 light industrial and FX flex space zoning districts to HC highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial zoning districts. The goal is to allow more outside storage on those back lots of the business park.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2090, amending a number of city zoning regulations regarding all residential zoning districts and detached garages, outbuildings and accessory structures.
• Approved the sewer connection agreement with SID 354 for the Sunset Meadows subdivision Lots 1-327 and Outlots A-G. The subdivision -- to be located on the southwest corner of Highway 6/31 and Harrison Street -- is outside of the city's exterritorial jurisdiction, but will connect to the city's sewer system.
• Approved a pay request of $158,903.79 to DLR Group for work on the Gretna Crossing Park Recreation and Aquatic Center.
• Approved a change order of an additional $137,392.40 to JEO Consulting for the Gretna Crossing Park Capehart Road project. The change order includes surcharging of a proposed drainage culvert location with work to begin sooner to allow for a recommend settlement time of up to 12 weeks. The council then approved a pay request of $430,169.25 to JEO for grading on the same project, as well as a Thiele Geotech contract for monitoring of settlement progress on Capehart Road.
• Approved a change order to MCL Construction for the Gretna Crossing Park project. The change to the agreement clarifies that the City of Gretna is owner of Gretna Crossing Park.
• Approved a manager's liquor license application for Bosselman Pump & Pantry Inc.
• Approved a manager's liquor license application for Pit Stop G&C Gretna LLC.
• Approved a final pay request of $62,154.12 to Compass Utility LLC for downtown streetscape improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $127,683.73 to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on the Tiburon Sub-basin Interceptor Sewer Phase 3 -- Part 2 (South.)
• Approved a pay request of $215,958.23 to Compass Utility LLC for work on the Tiburon Sub-basin Interceptor Sewer Phase 3 -- Part 3 (180th Street.)
• Approved a pay request of $235,503.51 to Kersten Construction Inc. for work on the Highland Pointe Section I & II water main.
• Approved a change order return of $19,504.55 for adjustment of price and a final pay request of $30,694.02 to Kersten Construction Inc. for the Harvest Hills (Phase 2) water main improvements (SID 337.)
• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 321 for the Palisades Pointe subdivision Lots 1-28 and Outlots A and B.
• Approved the job description for a new position as Planner in the Building and Zoning Department.
• Approved a special event fireworks application for Evan Peters on behalf of Premier Electric.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.