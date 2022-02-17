The dragon's out of the bag at Falling Waters Elementary

Students at Falling Waters Elementary School kicked off the building’s first One School, One Book program on Feb. 1.

Running through the end of the month, everyone in the school is reading “Dragons in a Bag” by Zetta Elliott.

The story follows main character Jaxon, who must help deliver baby dragons to a magical world where they’ll be safe.

“There are two rules when it comes to the dragons: don’t let them out of the bag, and don’t feed them anything sweet,” reads the book information. Once the rules are broken, Jaxon must help find the dragons.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to read together and be able to talk about the books, too,” said Melanie Gibbons, librarian at the school. “This year, we’ve kind of had a school theme of fairy tales. Thinking along the lines of we’re the Gretna Dragons and fairy tales, dragons fit into that.”

Along with being recommended by the One School, One Book program, “Dragons in a Bag” was the Global Read Aloud book for 2021.

“That’s a book that, globally, people can be reading at the same time,” Gibbons said. “There’s a lot of positive feedback from that. I kind of pulled from all of those elements. It’s a great fit for all. I also loved that it had some elements of fantasy and adventure so that it would kind of hit everybody K to 5. I liked that kids would get a chance to experience a different culture, as so many of our kids are Caucasian.”

Falling Waters kicked the program off with book talk, allowing students to learn a bit about the book’s characters, accompanied by an art lesson on how to draw a baby dragon.

Students are encouraged to read one chapter every night (four nights a week) as a family. Audio recordings of the chapters are also available.

Each morning, there is a trivia question over the previous night’s reading.

Other enrichment activities have been provided, should teachers decide to use them. For example, the book mentions Madagascar. Thus, Gibbons provided some nonfiction texts to teachers to help students learn more about the island country in East Africa.

“I have a couple of kids who say it’s so hard to stop after one chapter, can we just read ahead?” Gibbons said. “A couple of them told me my trivia questions are too easy and I need to make them harder. It’s a book that they’re enjoying.”

Currently, about half the students are participating in the morning trivia, she said.

The program will culminate with a schoolwide activity at the end of the month.

Gibbons said she envisions a Quiz Bowl pitting students against teachers, though the details are still being worked out as COVID-related safety measures are currently preventing all students from gathering together in the school gym.

“Success would be having positive feedback from families — I’ve already gotten some of that, which is great to see — and getting a chance for kids to have conversations with other adults in the building than just their classroom teaching and myself,” Gibbons said.

