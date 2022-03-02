The tale of the tortoise and the software

PAPILLION — This is the story of Shelly, the red-footed tortoise who can’t walk very well.

She is egg-bound, with five eggs inside of her that she is not laying. It made her legs very weak, and her pet parent in Colorado couldn’t care for her anymore. Shelly’s veterinarian called Wildlife Encounters in Gretna. Could they adopt her?

And they did, according to Kip Smith. Smith is the director of education at Wildlife Encounters. They drove to Colorado, picked Shelly up, and brought her home to Gretna. Her new vet is Dr. Matt Merkwan at the Papillion Animal Hospital. Dr. Merkwan has gone above and beyond in helping Shelly, Smith said.

The doctor said Shelly needed lots of attention and physical therapy. She goes to the pool everyday to swim around. Swimming conditions her muscles. She gets lots of warm baths, good food and lots of love to make her stronger.

Now, it’s time for Shelly the Turtle to take her next steps. Literally. She has a little cart-device she lays on so she can go around on her own legs. But, it’s not a very good one. Shelly needs a cart made just for her.

So, Shelly has gone to get some big help from some little engineers. This is also a story about soft hearts and software.

Though it may seem remarkable at such a young age, the third, fourth and fifth grade members of the Prairie Queen Elementary 3-D Printing Club are on the cutting edge of using the new technology of 3-D printing and design in the classroom.

“These are kids of tomorrow. These are kids of the digital age. Everyone says that their jobs aren’t created yet. We are helping them create what they are going to be doing,” said Stacey Mueller, a second grade teacher and 3-D printing club sponsor.

Prairie Queen Elementary purchased a 3-D printer with a grant from the PLCS Foundation. A 3-D printer works by extruding molten plastic through a small nozzle under computer control. It prints one layer, lets it dry, and then prints the next layer on top. The club members design the products with a special computer app.

During the first semester, the club was tasked to create items for use in the classroom from teachers’ requests.

“Normally, we just make things for teachers and doors,” said fifth grader Ryder Brockman.

Doorstops. Lots of doorstops. And T.V. remote holders and paper bins, gifts for loved ones, etc. Then, Wildlife Encounters changed the club’s trajectory.

“Our veterinarian recommended moving up Shelly’s physical therapy as we saw big improvements on her leg strength,” Smith said. “She did swimming therapy and muscle conditioning. So, now she was ready to start moving herself with the assistance of wheels.

“We posted on our Facebook and Instagram pages to see if anyone could help design a 3-D printed system for her. We tried a few different systems here, but we felt like we could have something better if it was customized for her specifically. Stacey Muller, the elementary teacher and sponsor for 3-D printing club, contacted us saying they would like to help.”

“When this came about, we said ‘We’ll pivot. We will do this’,” said Laura Smith, fifth grade teacher and 3-D printing club co-sponsor. “We anticipate this will take the rest of the semester.”

Kip Smith brought Shelly and Tortilla (another red-footed tortoise) to Prairie Queen on Feb. 3. Tortilla acted as a control exhibit, so the kids could see how a fully functioning tortoise moves and walks. Then, the work of measuring, sketching and observing Shelly began before launching into initial design work.

There are parameters the kids must follow. The designs should measure no more than one inch off the ground and allow the tortoise to use both front and back legs freely. The wheel system should be removable to adjust to Shelly’s needs, and the mechanism should be able to handle different types of terrain.

Bryce Ward, a fourth grade club member, said he was surprised by it all.

“We were supposed to, like, make a design and sketch it out and measure the turtle. When we measured the turtle, the turtle was like pooping and peeing a lot, which was pretty crazy,” Ward said.

“When you bring an animal into a classroom, kids are naturally going to be curious,” Mueller said. “They are going to want to touch the animal, they are going to want to learn. And the fact that Shelly had a backstory of being egg-bound and the fact that she couldn’t walk, it appealed to their empathy, their ‘How can we fix this? How can we help them?’ Immediately, the wheels were turning.”

Kip Smith said he was excited to see what the design teams can come up with, putting their new found skills into a real world application.

“It’s very important for kids these days to have a connection to a living creature,” he said. “It brings out their compassion and empathy towards an animal that needs the children’s help. It promotes problem solving together as a group and the end result is what makes this project so special. The kids have a lasting memory of Shelly.”

The students will go from sketching to designs on the app to cardboard mock-ups of their new “wheels system” before using the 3-D printer, followed by tweaking and changes.

“Once students get their designs we will be visiting back to work with them and test out different systems they created,” Smith said.

Mueller said the project would be time well spent.

“It expands their ability to understand the world is so much bigger than just them, or just our school, or just our neighborhood,” she said. “And the fact that they could be the one to solve the problem for this particular animal gives them the feeling that ‘Well, if I can help this turtle, who else can I help?’”

Chantelle Green, communications specialist for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, contributed to this story.

