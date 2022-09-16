Three offices move to Sarpy County Courthouse

Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.

Community Corrections, Human Resources and Human Services moved to the second floor of the Sarpy County Courthouse, 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion, on Monday, Sept. 12. Adult and Juvenile Community Service, a division of Community Corrections, also was part of the move.

“Residents can continue to expect great service from these county offices, just at a new location,” Don Kelly, chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release.

Construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center is taking place next to the courthouse in a former parking lot, which created a parking shortage on the county campus at 84th Street and Highway 370.

The county plans to demolish the East Annex building, where the offices had been located, over the next month.

The courthouse now contains various court-related offices along with County Administration and the Planning & Building Department, while the 1102 Building at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion houses the Assessor, Treasurer and Veterans Service Offices along with and vehicle inspection services.