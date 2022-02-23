Tickets on sale for HETRA's Blue Jeans and Dreams

The Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy will host is annual Blue Jeans and Dreams fundraiser on Saturday, April 23.

The event, which includes a live and silent auction, barbecue dinner, meet and greet with the HETRA horses and activities all evening will be held on site at 10130 S 222nd St.

Cocktails, games and silent auction begin at 5 p.m. The meet and greet with HETRA’s horses will run from 5 to 6 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. The program and live auction begin at 8 p.m. and line dancing kicks off at 9 p.m.

Blue Jeans and Dreams serves as a fundraiser to support the Participant Sponsorship Fund, enabling HETRA to keep fees low for families who may already be overwhelmed by expenses not encountered by the average family.

Cost for an individual ticket is $100. Reserved tables for eight guests are available for $750. Tickets are available now at https://give.classy.org/2022BJDTIckets.

To inquire about sponsorship, contact Edye Godden at Edye@HETRA.org.