Time critical for Blood in governor’s race

Time is precious in the final weeks of any political campaign, and Bellevue State Sen. Carol Blood is using every second to her advantage in the gubernatorial race.

Give the senator 1 minute and 22 seconds, and she will explain how transparent, annual strategic planning is superior to the Nebraska Legislature’s usual approach.

"The pure difference between me and all the candidates that were in the primary — and my opponent in the general — is that I want to put together a statewide strategic plan where we travel all over the state of Nebraska," Blood said.

"We talk to different communities and we talk to the citizens in those communities, and then we will bring in the elected officials and we will bring in nonprofits and businesses and manufacturing."

“We will take away the top three priorities from every community, because we aren't going to do it all. We can't do it all. Then we will put together a strategic plan — a living, breathing document — that everybody knows their voices have been heard in. It gives us a road map to success.

"Then, we are going to mirror the budget to those goals. Because right now, the way we budget, we ‘cut cut cut.’ You hear it all the time, 'We are going to cut government spending.' Well, they don't. What they do is cut without a plan, and then we end up throwing money at problems that we create."

The Papillion Times' 10 a.m. interview with the Democratic nominee was her third call of the morning. Blood said she had traveled from McCook to Falls City over the weekend, following seven town hall meetings in two days.

At a stop at the Omaha Firefighters Hall in South Omaha 12 hours earlier, Blood took more than two hours — including one-on-one time — to address the concerns of the more than 70 people in attendance.

She said her audiences’ defenses come down when they realize “I am not blowing smoke up their skirt … that I am really there to help.”

“People are excited. Unlike my opponent, my events are not one-party invite only. I invite everybody. We invite Republicans, nonpartisans, Democrats. We are being enthusiastically met everywhere we stop at. And if they aren't enthusiastic when they get there, they most definitely are when they leave,” Blood said.

“(Other candidates) tell you all the things that are broken, all the things that need to be fixed — they never really tell you how they are going to fix them,” she said. "I'm very pragmatic. If I see a problem, it is an opportunity to do better."

As the 64-minute Times interview progressed, the Blood campaign was simultaneously canvassing by phone and on foot throughout the state.

By the time Blood moved on to her next call, the campaign has contacted 152 voters, according to real-time metrics the candidate can access on her laptop. They have reached over 300,000 Nebraskans this year, nearly 40,000 in Sarpy County alone.

The instantaneous information will support get-out-the-vote efforts, as well as act as a sort-of tracking poll. It allows the campaign to be nimble, Blood said, shifting attention to specific regions. By using smartphone apps, technology makes campaigning cheaper and more efficient.

Blood said she has spent about 3% of what her opponent, Republican candidate Jim Pillen, paid on similar canvassing efforts in the primary alone. Her thrift comes from experience in successful races for Bellevue City Council and the Legislature.

"It is not my first time at the rodeo,” Blood said. “I don't have to hire campaign managers or handlers to tell me what to do or how to do it, or what to say and when to say it. It saves us a lot of money."

The frugality is also necessary. Early October filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission showed Blood had raised $453,000 in total for the governor’s race, compared to Pillen’s $10,475,000.

Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, had $606,000 cash on hand going into the final month of the campaign, while Blood has around $75,000.

“People have lost hope for a Democrat to win a statewide race here in Nebraska,” Blood said, noting she has not received the same level of national support as Pillen.

To compete, she said she is answering voter questions and providing specifics solutions. Her approach with strategic planning is what Nebraskans need to hear, she said. By making the process approachable, then following up with an annual report, the state will “measure what you treasure.”

"Any money that we use to make Nebraska better, we should be able to report back how that money was used, what it was used for and how you got a bang for your buck," Blood said.

She said her commitment to community interaction is in sharp contrast with Pillen’s strategy. His campaign has ignored requests for most interviews from local reporters, including the Times. He also has refused to debate in the primary and general elections.

"My opponent is picking who he wants to talk to, when he wants to talk to them and how he wants to talk to them. I think that is a red flag. I've been really careful about not talking about my opponent for most of the campaign,” Blood said. “It’s time to pull back the curtain."

"If you look at his latest commercial, he talks about school funding. He basically said 'I was surprised to find out that two-thirds of our schools aren't funded by the state.’ Well, gosh, do you read a newspaper? Do you watch TV? Do you listen to the radio? We've been talking about that for decades," she said.

Blood said an advantage she has over Pillen is tenure as an elected local official, giving her "a keen understanding of how state statute addresses every level of government.”

About 94% of school district funding is determined by a formula referred to by its enabling legislation — TEEOSA, short for the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act — which Blood calls “that stupid, antiquated formula.”

Roughly put, the funding formula considers a district’s financing needs based on enrollment and spending and subtracts what local governments could conceivably fund with property and income taxes and other revenues. The gap left is what the state government supplies in aid.

With nearly 60% of Sarpy County property taxes allocated to schools, dealing with state aid is a headache for local school administrations and a cause for consternation to taxpayers with ever-increasing property valuations. Blood said rural landowners tend to share a disproportionate amount of the burden.

"We need to evaluate how any change that is going to happen is going to affect a school district's funding. We need to evaluate district tax rates, and then any additional state equalization that is required for each local effort,” she said.

Blood proposes using a more advanced student-based modeling input and a reevaluation of local funding “using technology to better decide what tax rates should be”

"We have to remove the school dependence on property taxes. The state has to step up to the plate and fully fund all of our schools, but we can do that if we address all the reasons the state funding formula is not equitable and how it relates to everything that it touches," she said.

Reformulating school funding is one major step in transforming Nebraska’s property tax issues. Eliminating unfunded and underfunded mandates is another.

In the 2022 legislative session, Blood proposed Legislative Resolution 263CA, which would have put a constitutional amendment abolishing such mandates on the November ballot.

Despite overwhelming support, Speaker Mike Hilgers refused to put the measure to a vote. (Hilgers, a Republican, is running for attorney general.)

"Unfunded/underfunded mandates and full funding our schools. Until we fix those issues ... people will never have true property tax relief,” Blood said.

“People have been lied to for 25 years. We've known how to fix property taxes. We have chosen not to do it because — I clearly and truly believe after this year's session and all the shenanigans that happened with taxes — that nobody really wants to lower your property taxes, because what are they going to run on every two years? It's all been shell games."

In one of his few interviews, Pillen told the Nebraska Examiner he would reform school aid with “a billion dollars of state funds divided by the number of students, and the funding follows a student to the school district. So it’s per student funding, not per district funding.”

On property taxes, Pillen told the online news outlet that “we just absolutely have to decrease spending and run government like a business and make sure that a whole lot of initiatives that were put in with a good step forward that doesn’t work, then we stop doing it if they’re not creating value.”

Blood said those types of answers are standard fare for many politicians who “don’t care, because they're just lumping us all into one big pile and do whatever the hell they want."

"I think it is pretty clear from what little we have heard from him that he doesn't really understand how government works. You really need to be able to hit the road running,” she said.

Blood said her work in Lincoln has been successful because she listens to constituents. She refers to the Bellevue Farmers Market, which she has organized for several years, as her satellite office.

"Nobody brought me legislation. The legislation I crafted was from what I had heard on the streets while I was campaigning,” she said. "I had my new bills turned in before I had even started with staff in the office."

"It's time we brought back collaborative government to our state to move it forward. Because with all the amenities we have in our Nebraska, all the wonderful research groups and universities and hardworking folks that we have, we should be much further than we are. And it is really time that we got back to the working men and women — the middle class — and let them know that they are heard."

Blood and former State Sen. Al Davis, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, face Pillen and Joe Kelly, the criminal bureau chief in the office of Nebraska Attorney General, in the Nov. 8 general election. Libertarian candidates Scott Zimmerman and Jason Blumenthal are also on the ballot.