Time for a new chapter in story of telling our stories

A newspaper is a personal endeavor.

It’s impossible to separate people from the news. It’s about them. It’s written by them. It’s intended to chronicle and celebrate their successes while helping to collectively overcome their shortcomings.

Everything that goes into finding, crafting, editing and sharing a story — and the work involved in advertising, circulation, management and every other step along the way — that’s all done by people who invest their time and talents.

Today, we’re announcing that we’ve reached the next chapter in the history of people telling the story of Sarpy County. This is the last issue of this newspaper to carry the name Gretna Breeze, but it won’t be the last time this group of people come together to share our community’s stories.

Starting next week, our staff will produce a newspaper covering all of Sarpy County. This is something many readers (and current and former staff members) have suggested over the years. I’m excited to start sharing what’s happening elsewhere in the area with our whole readership. There’s a lot of great stories out there to share.

Of course, the new paper will continue to cover Gretna each week. In a lot of ways, our team of journalists will continue doing what they have been doing — we’ll just be sharing all of it, not just the parts that directly pertain to each specific community.

Still, this is a change. The Gretna Breeze traces its roots to 1899. It absorbed the Gretna Tribune in 1901 and the Papillion Times assumed management in 1943, according to a history compiled by the Gretna Public Library.

The first chapter of Nebraska’s newspaper history began with the founding of the first newspaper in the Nebraska Territory in Bellevue. The short-run Nebraska Palladium was first printed back in 1854, and many other newspaper titles have followed it.

The name Gretna Breeze means a lot to many of its current and former employees, as well as its readers, sources and others over the years. You’ll find plaques with Breeze stories around town, and I’m sure there are plenty of shoeboxes with Breeze clippings that will be found by families for decades to come.

Our hope is that continues with our combined paper and that we can give you some reasons to explore a little farther than you might already have in Sarpy County.

We would welcome hearing your stories about the Breeze and the difference it has made in your life. We’d also welcome feedback and suggestions, and we’d be happy to consider letters to the editor as well. You can email me at scott.stewart@gretnabreeze.com or give me a call at 402-490-3466. You’ll be hearing more from us with details in the coming days, too.

Thank you for reading and for continuing supporting our journalism. We’re looking forward to this next chapter and we’re glad to take you with us into the future.