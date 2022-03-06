Todd Becker Foundation offers concert, presentation at GHS

The Todd Becker Foundation will present “Hear the Story. Be Moved.” to Gretna High School on Wednesday, March 9.

A nationally-recognized high school assembly group, the Todd Becker Foundation was founded in Kearney, Nebraska, following the tragic death of 18-year-old high school student Becker in 2005.

Becker was killed in a alcohol-related car accident.

Keith Becker, Todd’s older brother, shares the story of his brother’s death and the events shortly thereafter that changed his own life.

Since 2005, the Todd Becker Foundation’s assembly and outreach program has reached closed to 100,000 students in 500 high schools across the nation.

For the presentation at Gretna, which is free and open to the public, doors will open at 6:40 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will feature a live concert from the band All the Noise, followed by Keith Becker’s presentation.