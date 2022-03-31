Tonight's Women and Wine fundraiser to benefit Lauritsen for Nebraska

The event is a fundraiser for Angie Lauritsen's campaign for Legislative District 36, which includes the rural southern and western parts of Sarpy County, including Gretna. (Rick Holdcroft, a registered Republican from Bellevue, is also seeking the seat.)

Along with city government, Lauritsen said she has been involved on numerous boards and committees, including the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, Gretna KIDS Committee and Citizen’s Committee. She founded the Gretna Home Town Heroes program and is president of the local Greater Omaha Area Marine Parents group. She was named a 2017 Woman of Distinction in Sarpy County by Suburban Newspaper publication, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Lift Up Sarpy County, Concord Mediation, and is the current treasurer and co-chair of the Policy and Legislative Committee for Survivors Rising.