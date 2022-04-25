TRACK & FIELD: Distance leads as Gretna boys win again at Dennis Smith Invite

The Gretna Dragons track team has won meet after meet this year, and while the girls finished third, the boys won the Dennis Smith Invitational on Thursday, April 21.

"I think that overall this year, for both teams we have a good balance," boys head coach Scott Swanson said. "When you are able to score points in almost every event, as a team, you are going to set yourself up to be pretty successful at meets. This meet was a little different for us as a team, as we didn’t run everybody in their normal events due to some competing in the Track & Field Festival on the previous Tuesday."

The strength for the Dragons was distance, as Isabella Bricker won the girls 3200-meter run and Bailey Stender finished fourth. In the boys 3200, the winner was Connor Reeson, who finished fifth in the 1600. In that boys 1600, Colby Erdkamp and Evan Liewer took the top two spots.

"We have a strong cross country program and many of those cross country runners train through the winter and that has led to some great track times this spring," distance and cross country head coach Bryce Brunswig said. "This group of kids is a dedicated and a disciplined group that pushes each other to be better in practice and that carries over to races. Colby Erdkamp targeted this meet as a meet he wanted to try to break his own school record and break 4:20 in the 1600m and he was able to execute his race plan and do just that."

"To see our distance groups be able to perform like they did, just goes to show how well our coaches prepare these athletes during the week, and get them in position do well at meets," Swanson added.

The hurdles were also a strength for the Dragons, as Addison Webster finished third in the girls 100 and Noah Smith won the 110 and finished fourth in the 300. Cole Dobberstein finished third in the boys 300.

"I think we had a pretty strong day in the hurdles," Swanson said. "Noah Smith and Addison Webster continue to run well in the short and long hurdle races and Cole Dobberstein continues to perform well in the 300 hurdles. For both boys and girls programs, we had 23 kids have their season’s best performances at this meet so far this year."

In the throwing events, the Dragons won the girls shot put (Elle Heckenlively) and finished second in boys (Clayton Kelly) and girls triple jumps (Alyse Wiseman) and girls pole vault (Tayler Evans). Third place finishes came in the girls and boys high jumps (Brooke Rose, Colin Sims), girls triple jump (Leah Heck), girls discus throw (Sidney Reimer) and boys discus (Grant Jansen).

"I think we had some kids wish they would’ve performed a little bit better, but at the end of the day they went out and competed as well as they could for that particular day," Swanson said. "We all wish we could PR every time we take the track, but realistically we know that is not possible. Overall, I thought the kids competed well."

On the track aside from distance and hurdles, the Dragons finished third in the girls 4x800 relay (Bricker, Grace Huntwork, Grace Pemberton, Josie Siung), second in the boys 4x800 (Brayden Moore, Adbul Malik Rahmanzai, Dobberstein, Kale Edmonds), second in boys 100 (Dominic Sedlacek), second in girls 200 (Heck), tied for first in boys 200 (Sedlacek, 22.19 seconds), and third in both girls (Webster, Heck, Hope Norvig, Jenna Marshall) and boys (Blayke Moore, Grant Rauhut, Kaleb Seibel, Sedlacek) 4x100 relays.

The invite was called due to lightning in the area before the 4x400 relays (the last race of the day), but Gretna boys had accumulated the most points, and the girls finished third.

Next up for the Dragons is an invite at Doane College on Thursday, April 28.

