TRACK & FIELD: Gretna boys and girls sweep Doane College Invitational

CRETE – At the Doane College Invitational on Thursday, Gretna swept the boys and girls team wins in another display of the Dragons’ dominance in the track and field scene so far this year.

One week removed from team wins at the Elkhorn South Invitational, the Dragons dominated the pole vault (first and second for girls, top three for boys) and won three other field events, while bringing home nine first-place finishes on the track.

“I feel like both teams have a lot of returning athletes on boys and girls with a lot of experience,” girls head coach Ashley Hall said. “I think that’s helping us win quite a few events or score high in a lot of events... We have some young talent as well... freshmen are stepping up.”

In the pole vault specifically, Hall said the field of vaulters isn’t a large as what some schools have, but that it’s a “big variable.”

“On the boys side we have some kids that are returning with some good experience,” boys head coach Scott Swanson said. “I think they understand what it takes to be successful, and when you’re indoors, it’s good to take advantage of a day where there’s really no weather elements to interfere with the vaulting. Seeing what they were able to do at that Doane meet was pretty special.”

The top two finishers for the girls were Tayler Evans and Olivia Runge, while Peyton Taylor, Ashton Maslowski and Chase Gonsior finished 1-2-3 in the boys pole vault.

Dominic Sedlacek, who won the 60-meter dash by 0.01 seconds and also won the 200, stood out to Swanson for the effort and time he has put into practice. Colby Erdkamp, who won the 3200, has also put in “train and fine-tune.”

Noah Smith, first in the 60 hurdles, adds to a “pretty good group of seniors” that have provided excellence for the Dragons.

“They’ve been around in our program to know what’s expected of them,” Swanson said. “And they’ve been leading a lot by example this year so far. It’s fun to see these kids getting to compete.”

Rounding out winners on the boys team were the 4x800 relay (Evan Liewer, Erdkamp, Abdul Malik Rahmanzai, and Kale Edmonds) and Clayton Kelly in the triple jump.

“One of their goals is to be able to go, in the meets that we load up for, they want to win those meets, and that’s something that these kids have been able to do,” Swanson said. “We’ve had some pretty good success over the last couple years... we tell the kids every week, it might not be your best time, but at the end of the day, we just got to go out and compete, and compete to the bets ability of whatever it is that day.”

In the girls events aside from the pole vault, Elle Heckenlively won shot put, Addison Webster won the 60 hurdles, Isabella Bricker won the 800, the relay team (Webster, Erin Hildebrand, Jenna Marshall and Kristen Walters) won the 4x400 and Brooke Rose won the 400.

“Brooke had a great freshman track last season and was a state qualifier,” Hall said. “She’s a very good multi-event athlete... She’s a basketball kid, so I think she’s coming off a great basketball season, pretty well in shape and then has started the year right where she left off last year, which is pretty amazing to do, especially when you’re not training 400 hundreds all year round.”

Both Webster (missed 2020 season because of Covid) and Marshall (knee surgery in 2019) have both impressed Hall in their return to running this season, and Evans and Bricker have also been impressive early in the season.

“(Webster’s) cut a half second to a second off in her 60-meter hurdles, which is impressive when you’re only running 60 meters,” Hall said. “Tayler Evans went for her own school record at the meet... that’s impressive for her that she’s back to right where she left off as a freshman already at the second meet of the year... At the Elkhorn meet two weeks ago, (Marshall) chased down a girl on the 4x100 (relay) to win it. She is really one that has impressed us with not having those couple seasons off and that injury, coming back to be doing very well... (Bricker) is putting in pretty good splits to start the season as well as for the distance side.”

After finishing second in “about every meet,” the girls team have been “thrilled to win meets versus getting runner up.”

“I think they have some work to do,” Hall said. “I think now it’s just looking at depth. I think we have really good girls and now we’re just trying to build that depth of, ‘Who can we get to score more than one person at events and how do we build.”

Over the next two meets, at Burke on April 1 and Ralston April 2, Hall said talent will be split, but priority is on building that depth at the moment.

“I think this team, when we get everybody in the right spot, we’ll have some pretty solid performances across the board, which will be pretty fun,” Hall said.

Other second place finishers in Thursday’s meet: Grace Pemberton (girls 3200), Bailey Stender (girls 1600), Colin Sims and Paul Kramer (tied in boys high jump) and Liewer (boys 1600).

Other third place finishes: Rose (girls high jump), Alyse Wiseman (girls long jump), and Edmonds (boys 1600).

