TRACK & FIELD: Gretna boys win again in Metro Conference Championships

OMAHA -- The Gretna boys track and field team continued their winning ways with a championship performance at the Metro Conference Championships, hosted by Omaha Burke.

While the boys were leading for most of the championships, the girls team also jumped out to first after 11 events but fell down to fifth by the end of the day.

In the girls field events, Elle Heckenlively finished second in the shot put and high jump, and Tayler Evans finished second in the pole vault.

On the track, Brooke Rose won the 400 meters, Addison Webster won the 100 hurdles, and the Dragons finished second in the 4x400 (Jenna Marshall, Erin Hildebrand, Kristen Walters, Rose).

For the boys team, the field events got the momentum started and carried the Dragons to a first-place finish.

"I think it was definitely a good start and kind of set the tone for the rest of the meet," said Peyton Taylor, who won the pole vault with a personal record of 13 feet. "I think it definitely helped other people try to do their best."

Teammate Chase Gonsier joined Taylor in the top three with a 12-foot vault, while Paul Kramer finished third in the high jump, and Clayton Kelly and Zane Flores went second and third in the triple jump to round out the field events.

"It's hard to point out specific kids because it's truly a team effort," Gretna head coach Scott Swanson said. "In the pole vault, we have all three guys placed. That's good when it comes to a team event like this."

The events on the track for the Gretna boys started with a second-place finish by Colby Erdkamp for a personal record. Erdkamp also finished second in the 1600.

"I would say it was a great day all around. It was our first perfect day of the season, and I was able to run all three of my races in one meet for the first time this year," said Erdkamp, talking about his leg in the 4x800 relay, which finished fourth. "I think for all three of those races, I did a pretty good job for the team."

In the 110 hurdles, Noah Smith got a PR and won, but after taking a knock in the 110, had a rough go and finished tenth in the 300 hurdles.

"I think the 110 race I did way better than the 300," Smith said. "During the 110 race, I tend to usually hit all the hurdles, because I run really low. My ankle is just absolutely so bruised, so the 300 hurdles was not my race."

Smith added that he pushed himself "super, super hard" after falling short of a PR at the last two meets.

The performances of Taylor, Erdkamp and Smith stood out, but Swanson was appreciative of all the other performances that helped get the necessary points to win.

"In order to go out and to be able to win Omaha Metro Conference Championship like this, you have to have everybody step up," Swanson said. "If you look at our team, we have kids that are going to nickel and dime. We might not be winning it, but we might have two others that are in the top eight. And that just goes to show a little bit of our depth."

As the Dragons move into districts, which they will host on May 10, they are happy to win the Metro but the focus for Swanson and the athletes is on state.

"It feels great," Smith said. "Last year, we were close. We didn't get that far and being one of the top point contenders in this winning team means a lot."

"Conference championship is awesome, the end goal is to do well at districts, get kids to state," Swanson added. "And that's the thing we're going to continue to preach, the job's not done yet... Little steps each week to try to get to the top of this stuff. Stay humble, stay hungry."

"It feels great to win meet after meet, but it just keeps us working harder," Erdkamp said. "We want to win every meet, we want to win districts, and then maybe get a shot to win state."

That chance at state, which will also be hosted at Burke on May 18-19, begins with districts at home next Tuesday.

