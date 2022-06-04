TRACK & FIELD: Gretna caps season of winning with 20 state medalists

Throughout the spring season, Gretna track won meet after meet, and kept the momentum going at state with 20 medalists.

The Dragons began the season with first-place finishes by both girls and boys teams in the Elkhorn South Invitational on March 18.

From there, wins came in the Doane University and Dennis Smith invitationals, as well as first-place for the boys in the Metro Conference (girls finished fifth) at Omaha Burke.

At the state championships, also at Omaha Burke, the Dragons came away with 20 medals.

Gretna's only first-place finish came in the girls' high jump, won by freshman Elle Heckenlively.

A list of Gretna's state medalists follows:

Boys

-- Clayton Kelly (fifth in triple jump)

-- Zane Flores (seventh in triple jump)

-- Noah Smith (fourth in 110-meter hurdles)

-- Colby Erdkamp (third in 1600, fourth in 3200)

-- Cole Dobberstein (fifth in 300 hurdles)

-- 4x100 relay: Smith, Grant Rauhut, Kaleb Seibel, Dominic Sedlacek (seventh)

-- 4x400 relay: Brayden Moore, Kelly, Seibel, Dobberstein (seventh)

Girls

-- Alyse Wiseman (fifth in triple jump)

-- Sidney Reimer (seventh in discus throw)

-- Elle Heckenlively (first in high jump, seventh in shot put)

-- Tayler Evans (second in pole vault)

-- Corista Glatter (eighth in pole vault)

-- Addison Webster (fifth in 100 hurdles)

-- Brooke Rose (third in 400, eighth in 200)

-- Isabella Bricker (seventh in 3200)

-- 4x100 relay: Webster, Leah Heck, Hope Norvig, Jenna Marshall (fourth)

-- 4x400 relay: Marshall, Erin Hildebrand, Kristen Walters, Rose (fifth)

