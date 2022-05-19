TRACK & FIELD: Gretna freshman wins state high jump, medals in shot put

OMAHA -- Gretna's Elle Heckenlively closed an impressive freshman season with a win in the Class A girls high jump and a medalist finish in the shot put at the NSAA Track and Field State Championships at Omaha Burke on Thursday, May 19.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, Heckenlively not only faced the challenge of competing at her first state championships, but also to go from shot put to high jump, and back to finish shot put.

Heckenlively was able to have success in both by clearing her mind.

"Just clearing my mind and just focusing on what I have to do and going back to the fundamentals on each thing and just doing that," she said.

In the shot put, Heckenlively finished seventh, her best throw being 38-foot-8.

She again said it took being able to clear her mind to succeed at shot put.

"Just walking up here, trying to clear my mind from what happened at high jump and then taking some deep breaths," Heckenlively said.

At the interlude between throws in the shot put, Heckenlively's clean run through the previous round gave her the win after her and three other jumpers failed to clear 5-foot-7.

"It's amazing, especially as a freshman, you never expect this," she said. "I'm lost for words, I can't even (explain it)... everything's going through my brain right now for sure."

Reaching state as a freshman is an impressive feat, but winning one event and medaling in another are things to build off of.

"Over the summer, get better at what I'm doing, coming out hard next season," Heckenlively said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.