 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRACK & FIELD

TRACK & FIELD: Gretna represented by 37 athletes at state championships

  • 0
Gretna track metro champs.jpg

The Gretna Dragons boys track team poses with the 2022 Omaha Metro Conference Championship plaque on May 3 at Omaha Burke.

 Peter Burtnett

The NSAA Track and Field State Championships will be competed at Omaha Burke on May 18-19, with 37 different athletes from Gretna qualifying for the Class A championships.

From the boys, the list of qualifiers includes: junior Elijah Bothwell (triple jump), junior Cole Dobberstein (300-meter hurdles, 4x800 and 4x400 relays), senior Kale Edmonds (4x800), senior Colby Erdkamp (3200, 1600, 4x800), junior Zane Flores (long and triple jumps), senior Grant Jansen (discus, shot put), senior Eric Johnson (long jump), senior Clayton Kelly (triple jump, 4x400), senior Paul Kramer (high jump), senior Evan Liewer (3200, 1600), junior Brayden Moore (4x400), junior Abdul Malik Rahmanzai (4x800), senior Grant Ranhut (4x100), junior Connor Reeson (3200), senior Dominic Sedlacek (100, 200, 4x100), senior Kaleb Seibel (400, 4x100, 4x400), junior Colin Sims (high jump) and senior Noah Smith (110 and 300 hurdles).

The qualifiers for the Gretna girls are: senior Isabella Bricker (3200, 1600), sophomore (triple jump, pole vault), senior Corista Glatter (pole vault), sophomore Erin Harrington (4x800), sophomore Megan Hawley (4x800), sophomore Leah Heck (100, 200, 4x1000, freshman Elle Heckenlively (shot put, high jump), sophomore Erin Hildebrand (400, 4x400), senior Grace Huntwork (4x800), senior Jenna Marshall (4x100, 4x400), sophomore Hope Norvig (4x100), senior Sidney Reimer (discus), sophomore Brooke Rose (400, 200, 4x400), sophomore Josie Suing (4x800), freshman Anniston Trevarrow (100 hurdles), senior Kristen Walters (400, 4x400), senior Addison Webster (100 hurdles, 4x100), sophomore Audrey Wilcoxson (discus) and Alyse Wiseman (long and triple jumps).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert