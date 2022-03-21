TRACK & FIELD: Gretna wins Elkhorn South Invitational, coaches preview season ahead

The Gretna boys and girls track teams got their 2022 spring season started with first-place finishes at the Elkhorn South Invitational on Friday.

One of the best events for the Dragons was the boys high jump, making up the top three finishers (Paul Kramer, Colin Sims and Dylan Regan). Also in the first session, Clayton Kelly won the boys triple jump, while Tayler Evans finished second in the girls pole vault, and Sidney Reimer and Audrey Wilcoxson finished second and third in the girls discus throw.

In the second session, Gretna finished second in the boys 4x800-meter relay, second in the girls 100 hurdles (Addison Webster), and first (Noah Smith) and third (Spencer Ward) in the boys 110 hurdles. Dominic Sedlacek and Blayke Moore finished first and second in the boys 100 dash, Brooke Rose won the girls 400 dash, and Kaleb Seibel finished second in the boys 400 dash.

Isabella Bricker won the girls 3200, while Bailey Stender finished third, and Colby Erdkamp finished third in the boys 3200.

Other winners for the Dragons were Sedlacek (boys 200 dash), Erdkamp (boys 1600) and the girls 4x100 relay team.

Other second place finishes for Gretna were in the girls 200 dash (Jenna Marshall), and the girls and boys 4x400 relays.

Other third place finishes came in the girls 800 (Grace Huntwork), boys 300 hurdles (Ward), girls 200 dash (Leah Heck), boys 200 dash (Grant Rauhut)

With returning medalists from several events, the girls and boys track and field teams from Gretna come into the season with plenty of experience.

However, both teams also face challenges to their success this season. Girls head coach Ashley Hall said finding the ideal events for her athletes to maximize their strengths will be both a challenge and a focus, while boys head coach Scott Swanson said his team faces the challenge of giving everyone an opportunity to compete.

“Finding the best place and event for all of our athletes (is a challenge),” Swanson said. “It is exciting to see our returning tracksters come back a year stronger and then seeing some of the younger athletes show us what they are capable of doing.”

Swanson said his team has experienced athletes that have been leaders and make the team competitive. Hall added that the leadership of the upperclassmen is the strength of the girls team.

“We have athletes with experience in all events and ready to compete and do well this season,” Hall said.

Several athletes stand out for the girls team, led by four seniors: Addison Webster (state medalist in 100 meter hurdles, attending University of Omaha in the fall), Isabella Bricker (distance runner, state qualifier in 1600m), Kristen Walters (state runner in 4x400m relay) and Sidney Reimer (threw discus at state last year, continuing athletic career in basketball and track and field at Buena Vista University).

Junior Alyse Wiseman (state qualifier in triple jump) and sophomores Tayler Evans (fourth place at state in pole vault) and Brooke Rose (fifth in 400m, state runner in 4x400m relay) also supplement the four seniors.

“With the experience we have and over 60 girls out, we expect to do well each week at our meets,” Hall said. “We will have more depth in each event this year. We are also looking at some great underclassmen to do big things at the varsity level.”

Back to the boys team, Swanson highlighted eight seniors: Colby Erdkamp (state medalist in 3200m, signed to University of Nebraska), Noah Smith (state medalist in 110m hurdles, Nebraska Wesleyan University), Dominic Sedlacek (state medalist in 100m), Evan Liewer (state qualifier in 3200m, North Dakota State), Clay Kelly (state qualifier in triple jump), Cale Edmonds (state qualifier in 4x800m relay, Colorado Christian University), Peyton Taylor (state qualifier 4x400m, Bryan Cliff) and Chase Gonsior (state qualifier in pole vault).

“I expect our kids to compete to the best of their ability when they are given the opportunity to do so,” Swanson said. “We have a number of athletes with great experience coming back this year, and are excited to see what they are able to accomplish as well as all of our other athletes. So far our kids have been working extremely hard in practices, and as a coaching staff we are excited to see what these kids can do as the year progresses. “

Both teams will next compete in an invitational at Doane College on Thursday, March 24 beginning at 1 p.m.

