Tree giveaway set for Saturday
The Gretna Arbor Society's 2021 Tree Giveaway is set for Saturday, Sept. 25.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. A presentation by Arbor Society Chairperson Jim Keepers will begin at 10 a.m., followed by drive-thru pickup of trees beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Due to the overwhelming turnout for the 2020 Tree Giveaway, it was decided to change the format in 2021 to better understand the community's desire for planting trees.

A registration form was created for the community to sign up for a free tree through a Google form. This form also provided a list of trees that they could pick from so that the Arbor Society could order the three trees that the community most desired.

In a short period of time, all of the trees were registered for through the online form.

Through this new process, more than 100 trees will be given away, compared to 80 trees in years past. This process also allows for more families to receive a tree.

Additionally, this year, the Arbor Society was able to receive nominations for residents within the community that may not have the ability to pick up or plant their own tree due to physical limitations. Ten trees will be planted following the Tree Giveaway by members of the Gretna Arbor Society and local Boy Scouts.

