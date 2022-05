On Saturday, May 7, the Gretna Arbor Day Tree Planting begins at 9 a.m. at Leo Royal Park, Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road.

The event, originally scheduled for April 30, was rescheduled due to weather.

The Gretna Arbor Society and volunteers will plant 26 trees in the park, funded by an NRD grant.

All Gretna families are invited to come out and help with the tree planting. Meet at the second entrance to Leo Royal Park, going west on Lincoln Road.