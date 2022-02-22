Tree Talk set for March 5

The City of Gretna Arbor Society will host its 15th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 5 at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive.

Tree Talk schedule is as follows:

7:45 to 8:15 a.m. — Registration.

8:15 to 8:30 a.m. — Opening remarks by Jim Keepers, Gretna Arbor Society chair.

8:30 to 9:20 a.m. — These Trees are Another Story by Jan Riggenbach, garden speaker and retired syndicated garden writer.

9:30 to 10:20 a.m. — Pruning Young Trees by Lorrie Grueber, certified ISA arborist and community operations forester.

10:20 to 10:45 a.m. — Break. Refreshments served.

10:45 to 11:45 a.m. — The Nitty Gritty of Tree Selection and Care by Justin Evertson, NFS green infrastructure coordinator.

11:45 a.m. to noon — Closing remarks and door prizes.

The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Arborists Association and qualifies for 3 CEU (continuing education units.)

The event is free and open to the public. Event organizers ask that those attending bring a donation for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.