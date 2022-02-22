 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tree Talk set for March 5

022322-gb-news-tree-talk-p1.JPG

Scott Evans of the University of Nebraska Lincoln Horticulture Program discusses bagworms in trees at the 10th annual Gretna Tree Talk program in 2015. The 15th annual event will be held on Saturday, March 5 at Thomas Elementary School.

 SUSAN SKINNER, GRETNA BREEZE FILE PHOTO

The City of Gretna Arbor Society will host its 15th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 5 at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive.

Tree Talk schedule is as follows:

7:45 to 8:15 a.m. — Registration.

8:15 to 8:30 a.m. — Opening remarks by Jim Keepers, Gretna Arbor Society chair.

8:30 to 9:20 a.m. — These Trees are Another Story by Jan Riggenbach, garden speaker and retired syndicated garden writer.

9:30 to 10:20 a.m. — Pruning Young Trees by Lorrie Grueber, certified ISA arborist and community operations forester.

10:20 to 10:45 a.m. — Break. Refreshments served.

10:45 to 11:45 a.m. — The Nitty Gritty of Tree Selection and Care by Justin Evertson, NFS green infrastructure coordinator.

11:45 a.m. to noon — Closing remarks and door prizes.

The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Arborists Association and qualifies for 3 CEU (continuing education units.)

The event is free and open to the public. Event organizers ask that those attending bring a donation for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.

