Tri-City Food Pantry to grow alongside need in Sarpy County

After seeing twice as many families as last year, the Tri-City Food Pantry is embarking on an expansion that would double its pantry space.

The nonprofit will build a $4 million facility adjacent to its current home at 302 American Parkway. The City of Papillion has agreed to sell the land and forgive more than half the purchase price provided the pantry operates there for least a decade.

Tri-City Food Pantry Executive Director Melissa Nelson said the new distribution center is vital to meet demand and to address food insecurity and hunger in Sarpy County.

“The growth that we have seen is just astronomical,” Nelson said. “The need has just gone up.”

The pantry "always feels busy," Nelson said, with about 1,200 more people coming through its doors in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021, growth of about 60%. In September, use of the pantry doubled this year compared to last year.

“That’s huge. At the same time we are busier with more families, donations are down because food is more expensive," Nelson said. "So those that used to donate $50 worth of food, they aren’t able to donate as much food because $50 is not going as far. So we are being hit on both ends.”

Since its opening 15 years ago, the Tri-City Food Pantry -- named for Papillion, La Vista and Ralston, all situated along 72nd Street -- has grown to serve Bellevue and Gretna, making its footprint all of Sarpy County plus Ralston in Douglas County. The pantry also has added delivery to the elderly and homebound.

The current economic climate and post-pandemic issues are creating a perfect storm.

Nelson said many households received stimulus money in 2021, which helped with the initial financial stress that accompanied COVID-19.

"That went for a long way," Nelson said. "There was a lot of protections from rent eviction, money to help with bills during COVID."

Those policies have since ended, and inflation has followed.

"So now families are facing these larger bills that they haven’t necessarily seen for two years," Nelson said. "And gas has gone up and food has gone up, so it’s been hitting average families twice as hard.”

Hunger is a significant problem in Sarpy County, one that can go unnoticed in communities that feel more like a small town than a big city.

The Tri-City Food Pantry estimates 20% of Sarpy County residents are without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. More than 40% of the pantry’s clients are children.

“Unfortunately, it is a long-term problem," Nelson said. "We don’t like to admit that, especially in Sarpy County."

“I think it is hard for those that live in this community to really see that there is homelessness, there is poverty, there is food insecurity," she continued. "When you walk in downtown Papillion, you don’t see street homelessness as we do in downtown Omaha. But homelessness is still there, food insecurity is still there.”

There's people in need of assistance in every ZIP code in Sarpy County, Nelson added.

"It’s not just one pocket or the other,” Nelson said. “We have kids from every school district. Families come in or the spouse has left a family so zero income is coming in. It happens -- just not in the visible way we think is happens.”

The pantry's new facility is intended to address those long-term needs, as is a similar planned move and expansion of the Bellevue Food Pantry. The Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry put out a call for donations last month saying it "had a tremendous increase in families needing our help."

Nelson said designs for the new Tri-City Food Pantry building are drawn up. Construction could take 12 to 18 months.

On Tuesday, the Papillion City Council unanimously approved a $669,000 purchase agreement for 2.67-acre parcel of city-owned land for the pantry adjacent to 302 American Parkway, where the Tri-City Food Pantry operates out of Heartland Family Services' building.

The agreement includes a $378,101 forgivable loan from the City of Papillion, which would become payable if the pantry fails to operate there for at least 10 years or if it sells the property before that time.

The pantry hopes to close the land deal in March, at which time the city will have done preliminary infrastructure planning.

By securing a purchase agreement, the pantry can begin applying for grants. Nelson said a professional fundraiser has been hired to gather financing from public and private organizations, corporations and private donors. She estimates about 15% of the funds needed already have been raised.

“We want them to share in our vision that there is a better way to serve our neighbors than what is currently offered in Sarpy,” Nelson said.

The plan calls for doubling the space of the pantry to more than 6,000 square feet. The additional room means larger food drives can be held, as well as receiving bulk donations other facilities can’t due to limited storage or the area needed to unload large trucks.

An expanded cold storage area -- which now consists of donated freezers and refrigerators – would allow for bulk orders of milk, butter and dairy. Other donated perishable items, including fresh produce, would also be offered.

The redesign would include a 3,000-square-foot shopping area, including carts for clients to select their own food, now the standard at most food banks. The Bellevue Food Pantry is planning a similar shift to having clients "shop" for their food.

“We have hit that point where we have to do this,” Nelson said. “We know it is the best way, so why are we not pursuing this?”

Currently, the Tri-City Food Pantry packages a week’s worth of food for pick up. While they try to meet any special requests, Nelson said that most people do not want to seem picky or ungrateful, so they take what they are given.

Allowing people to choose what they want is more beneficial and reduces food waste.

Amid the growing demand are more requests related to specific cuisines and dietary restrictions, besides children who can be picky eaters themselves.

"Why would we give food to these families if they aren’t going to eat it?” Nelson asked. “If you don’t like chocolate pudding, why would we give you chocolate pudding?”

Nelson is adamant about creating a dignified atmosphere.

“It is hard to ask for help," she said. "Being food insecure is a very intimate type of help that you need. There can be a stigma that you are not able to provide for your family."

Generally, people don't decide to have children or retire planning on asking for help with food, Nelson said.

"But life happens, and things are out of your control that take you down that path," she said. "Then there is generational poverty, and when you are in that cycle, it is hard to break out.”

The Tri-City Food Pantry decided to remain near its current home because staying in a centralized location allows easier access for people to travel in the county, Nelson said. Additionally, it lets the pantry to become a focal point during a county emergency.

Currently, Sarpy County doesn't have a designated point of distribution for an emergency, she said.

"Since we would already have that flow going of how to get groceries in and out of the building, if there is an emergency like the flooding or tornadoes, we can be automatically set up -- pre-designated -- to hand out tarps and bottles of water, things like that," Nelson said.

Avoiding a busy area also helps protect client privacy, especially from nosy neighbors, so others don't know that they are receiving food from the pantry.

"You can start to recognize people’s cars, and I would hate to see people not come just because we are in such a visible location," Nelson said.

Anyone interested in seeing the plans for the new building or learning about the pantry's services is invited to a 15th anniversary celebration for Tri-City at Twisted Vine in downtown Papillion on Monday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Maybe they need to come to visit us. Maybe they know a family that could benefit from coming to us, even if it is not every month, but every couple of months,” Nelson said.

Additional information is available at tricitypantry.org/growing-to-give-campaign.

This fall, pantry staff and volunteers are also hard at work to prepare for the holiday season and to gather supplies for winter.

“We are scrambling every day to serve families. But that's my job to figure out, not the families that come in here that need help with food,” Nelson said. “We have several that come in and they're like, ‘Well, I didn't come last month. I didn't want to take away from people,’ and I don't want them to worry about that. That's my job and my board’s job.”

For November, Tri-City Pantry has put out a community request to help stock their shelves with these items: peanut butter, jelly, stuffing/potato sides, cake/brownie mix, chunky soup, fruit, diced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, and canned sloppy joe sauce. The pantry also needs nonfood items like laundry detergent, Kleenex, dish soap and toilet paper.

“People will always step up and do the right thing if they know the need is there,” Nelson said.