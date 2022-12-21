Tri-City pantry changes name to NeighborGood

The Tri-City Food Pantry has changed its name to NeighborGood, reflecting the organization’s growing reach and responsibilities in Sarpy County.

Melissa Nelson, the pantry’s executive director, made the announcement during the nonprofit’s 15th anniversary party Monday, Dec. 12, at the Twisted Vine wine bar in Papillion.

Since its founding in 2007, Nelson said the pantry has gone from serving 90 families every 90 days to 200 families every 30 days.

From its original service area of Papillion, La Vista and Ralston, NeighborGood has grown to serve all of Sarpy County and Ralston, and it has added delivery to the elderly and homebound.

"If the last 15 years is anything like what the next 15 years are going to be, we can expect more suburban expansion, more diverse and complex food needs in our community and more economic uncertainty,” Nelson said.

“This is to say nothing of any natural or man-made disasters that may come our way,"she said. "Our community is going to need more than just a food pantry operating out of the side of a building. We are going to need a full-scale, dynamic hunger and food insecurity agency."

More than 100 supporters and elected officials gathered to celebrate and learn about the NeighborGood’s proposed expansion project.

In November, the Papillion City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement for a nearly 3-acre parcel of city land for a new pantry facility. Current designs would double the size of the pantry, now housed in a part of the Heartland Family Services building, to more than 6,000 square feet.

"It's amazing what you have been doing in the little bit of space that you got. This has to be built sooner rather than later," Papillion Mayor David Black said.

A capital campaign is slated to begin in 2023. Kevin Mahler, who will head the fundraising effort of NeighborGood, said the organization is in the process of gathering information from contractors and community leaders.

“The space the organization is currently in is a rented space that was never designed for the quality or quantity of traffic it is receiving. The need for food for families in Sarpy County has exploded since the 2019 flood, which led into COVID, which led to this new economy that we are in," Mahler said. “This is going to require many donors to make this happen."

Black noted the area’s reputation as “a little bit more well-to-do" where "we don't have any problems." But there is need in Sarpy County.

"It makes Tri-City's job a little harder to raise awareness and to raise funds." Black said.

For now, NeighborGood’s staff and volunteers gather supplies for the holiday season and the long winter months ahead. The pantry has put out a community request to help stock their shelves with these items: peanut butter, pasta side dishes, muffin mix, soup, fruit, diced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, canned sloppy joe sauce, Jell-O, pudding, Hamburger Helper and ramen.

The pantry also needs nonfood items like laundry detergent, Kleenex, dish soap, deodorant and toilet paper.

For more information on the pantry’s need, the proposed new facility or to donate, go to NeighborGoodPantry.org.