Two Gretna boys, their guitars and whole lot of fun: Cooper James and Tyler Anthony play joint show

It was a packed house at Buck’s Bar and Grill on Friday, April 1, but there was no foolin’ — just two Gretna boys, their guitars and whole lot of fun.

Lifelong friends and successful local country music acts — Cooper Graham (stage name Cooper James) and and Tyler Harpenau (stage name Tyler Anthony) — joined friends, family and fans for an intimate acoustic show.

“The most packed I have seen it while I played there,” Anthony said of the April 1 show at Buck’s. “A lot of Gretna people showed up, which was really cool to see.

“We had a really good time. We’ve been playing together for a long time, since around elementary school. It was really awesome to get together one day and put a couple songs together. The rest of them were pretty much a back-and-forth of original songs.”

Cooper James started strumming his dad’s guitar as a little boy, turning his lifelong passion into a career in 2019. He has opened for national artists Thompson Square (twice), Keith Anderson and the Eli Young Band.

Tyler Anthony was influenced by outlaw country acts like Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. He has opened for Dolly Parton, Casey Donahew and LoCash, among others, and sang the national anthem at the 2021 US Olympic Swim Trials.

“We had very similar upbringings,” James said. “We were involved in just about everything together when it can to theater and choir, play production.... everything.”

The boys met in third grade. They grew up together and grew up with music.

“We have a lot of history with music,” Anthony said. “Both of our parents raised us up on good music and we started playing that together from a very young age. We’d go over, hang out at each other’s houses and we’d play guitar.”

The pair first played together in elementary school, continuing to pursue music alongside each other in middle school and high school.

“We were just always surrounded by each other,” Anthony said. “We’re best friends. We had really good people to look up to with music. We never thought about it; we were just always doing music, always doing stuff together with guitar or singing.”

While James put his effort into his own music and recording for radio, Anthony put his time into performing live as often as he could.

“We’ve had really great success in different ways,” he said, adding that Anthony helped him kick off his live music involvement after the pair played a show together two years ago at Spiker’s Bar & Grill in Gretna.

“The dude can absolutely perform his heart out at whatever he does, I looked up to him a lot,” James said. “He’s an entertainer and always has been.”

Similarly, James has been able to provide his knowledge in recording original music and working on an album with Anthony.

“We learn a a lot from each other in what we do,” James said. “We talk about our experiences and use that to help each other. It’s nice to have somebody be able to go through all that together. We always have something to talk about.”

When Tyler Anthony and the Trainwrecks played a show at Buck’s the last week of March, they noticed an opening on the schedule due to an April 1 cancellation. Cooper James had been in attendance of the show.

“It was just kind of a conversation that happened, who’s playing this night and Coop and I haven’t played in a long time,” Anthony said. “It kind of came about, really, out of nothing.”

James said the show was “unreal, one of my favorites I’ve done to date.”

We got to play a lot of original stuff that we don’t get to play anywhere else,” he said. “When you’re at Buck’s, you’re not trying to cater to a crowd of 2,000, you’re just doing what really means a lot to you. the people that go really enjoy it.”

While the guys may not play together as often as they’d like, when they do get to collaborate, it’s always a good time.

“It’s just like magic,” James said of the moments he and Anthony find to play together. “The way we are when we get up onstage and we’re on the same wavelength the entire time, there’s nothing like it.”

Though no plans are on the books yet, it will likely happen again — when both artists’ schedules allow.

“I definitely anticipate us playing again,” Anthony said. “When, I’m not quite sure.”

To keep up to date with both schedules, follow Cooper James and Tyler Anthony on Facebook, or visit cooperjames.co and officialtyleranthony.com.

