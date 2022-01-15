Two Gretna students nominated for U.S. service academies

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the 27 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.

Among her nominees for the Class of 2026 are two students from Gretna:

• Thomas Blake III of Gretna to the U.S. Naval Academy.

• Paul Cornett of Gretna to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for our nation’s military academies. Each of these exceptional Nebraska students was chosen because of their hard work, leadership, and dedication to their communities. I am confident that they will serve our great nation with honor and make Nebraska proud,” Fischer said in a press release.

Both students were also announced among U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's nominations to attend United States Service Academies.

“These Nebraskans exemplify why Nebraska is home to the good life," Sasse said in a press release. "It’s an honor to nominate these young men and women to our service academies and we are grateful for the work they will put into serving our nation. Nebraska is proud of these young folks and excited to see the good they do.”

Students interested in obtaining more information about applying for a congressional nomination to a United States Service Academy may visit Sen. Sasse’s website or contact his office at 402-476-1400.