Two Sarpy County natives among Girl Scout award winners

Four Nebraska Girl Scouts earned prestigious awards for their outstanding efforts to make the world a better place.

The girls identified and addressed local issues such as encouraging high school volunteers to build relationships with skilled nursing facility residents, fighting the decline in global bee populations, growing local church membership and addressing the drop in STEM interest among middle school girls.

This year’s Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scout of Distinction Award recipients are Elise Benson of Lincoln, Emma Bitterman of Gretna and Crystal Craft of Roca. Additionally, Brynnleigh Weaver of Papillion was awarded the Linda Bakula Willis Leadership Award. To qualify for the awards, each girl earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

“Because of a wonderful gift provided by the Meyer family each year, we are able to honor the three best Gold Award projects in our council,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer. “Our Gold Award committee selected Elise, Emma and Crystal for that honor. I couldn’t be more proud of the quality of their projects and the impact they have each made in their community.