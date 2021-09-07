Two Sarpy County natives among Girl Scout award winners

Four Nebraska Girl Scouts earned prestigious awards for their outstanding efforts to make the world a better place.
The girls identified and addressed local issues such as encouraging high school volunteers to build relationships with skilled nursing facility residents, fighting the decline in global bee populations, growing local church membership and addressing the drop in STEM interest among middle school girls.
This year’s Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scout of Distinction Award recipients are Elise Benson of Lincoln, Emma Bitterman of Gretna and Crystal Craft of Roca. Additionally, Brynnleigh Weaver of Papillion was awarded the Linda Bakula Willis Leadership Award. To qualify for the awards, each girl earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
“Because of a wonderful gift provided by the Meyer family each year, we are able to honor the three best Gold Award projects in our council,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer. “Our Gold Award committee selected Elise, Emma and Crystal for that honor. I couldn’t be more proud of the quality of their projects and the impact they have each made in their community.
“I also want to congratulate Brynnleigh for being selected for the Linda Bakula Willis Leadership Award. All of these girls and the other 15 girls who earned their Gold Award this year are truly amazing young women. We are so proud.”
Concerned about the drastic decline in global bee populations, Bitterman created a native bee pollinator garden at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens, developed an educational brochure and designed a Girl Scout “Save the Bees” program. Bitterman graduated from Gretna High School and attends UNL.
Weaver, who graduated from Papillion La Vista South High School and attends Missouri University of Science and Technology, created interactive kits that teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) concepts through play to address the drop in interest among girls in fifth through seventh grades. Through the kits, youth achieve educational outcomes while having fun.
Pat Meyer of Utica, Nebraska, was a lifelong Girl Scout and Girl Scout volunteer. She provided unwavering support to the girls in her troops and helped many young women earn the Girl Scout Gold Award. Following her death in January 2014, Pat’s husband, Roger Meyer, and her children honored her life with a Girl Scout award and college scholarship named in her memory. The award includes a $500 scholarship, recognition plaque and a Girl Scout lifetime membership.
Linda Bakula Willis served as the board chairwoman of the former Great Plains Girl Scouts Council, was a member of the council realignment committee and then served as the board chairwoman for the new Spirit of Nebraska Council. This award is given to a Gold Award Girl Scout whose project has left a lasting impact on her community and includes a $500 college scholarship.