Tyler Anthony and the Trainwrecks take Sarpy County by storm

A young musician from Gretna has seen wild success over the past year, growing from hometown bar stages to playing Gretna Days and the Sarpy County Fair.
Along with playing numerous local venues and Omaha’s Memorial Park concert, Tyler Anthony and The Trainwrecks will play the Kiss Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert on Oct. 24 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Headliners include Dolly Parton, LoCash, Jamie O’Neal, Dennis Quaid and more.
“I am honored to be going to play that,” said Tyler Harpenau, the band’s lead musician. “It furthers the goal of getting myself, my name out there. A small-town kid from Gretna going to Nashville and playing a show… I’m still baffled how it even happened to me.”
It’s a long way to come from Harpenau’s humble beginnings.
“I’ve always had a passion to play guitar and sing,” he said. “I was always loud when I was a kid.”
He credits his study of music to John Balcer — music teacher at Palisades Elementary School — who taught his class songs from his adventures in Africa.
“He pushed me to write my own songs and gave us such a great environment to grow as a musician, even as a kid,” Harpenau said.
From there, Harpenau played some coffee shops, joining a classic rock band in high school. He was always involved with theater, music and show choir throughout middle school and high school.
Tyler Anthony and The Trainwrecks formed about a year ago. The band plays lots of classic country and classic rock, though Harpenau said he has trouble putting a genre on the music.
One of the band’s favorite shows was played at Brag N Rights in downtown Gretna.
“It was some of the most fun I’ve had because I saw so many people who I’ve known for the little life I’ve lived,” Harpenau said. “At that time, The Trainwrecks were all Gretna kids, I believe. It was cool to show them what we had to offer. I think it got people in Gretna thinking mahybe we could be something, ya know.
“It was cool to grow up and see people performing at these places then be up on that stage.”
Another band favorite — Country Drive Golf Course in Ashland – hosts numerous Tyler Anthony and The Trainwrecks shows.
“We had a Saturday night show there,” Harpenau. “There were so many people there who were invested in us, who believed in us, who wanted to listen to us. That was a really, really great experience. We’ve had a few shows there since then.”
Harpenau said his biggest goal right now is just to get his music out there.
“To get music out there and just keep expanding the name, never forgetting the small town feel that I hold, to not lose the small town feel and not change who I am,” he said.
“I’ve been going all in on shows, especially this summer with everything opening back up. I’m ready to kind of slow that down a little bit and get my music out there as far as streaming so people can listen to it on their phones.”
For information on upcoming shows or music releases, visit facebook.com/OfficialTylerAnthony.