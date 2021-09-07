Tyler Anthony and the Trainwrecks take Sarpy County by storm

Tyler Anthony and The Trainwrecks formed about a year ago. The band plays lots of classic country and classic rock, though Harpenau said he has trouble putting a genre on the music.

One of the band’s favorite shows was played at Brag N Rights in downtown Gretna.

“It was some of the most fun I’ve had because I saw so many people who I’ve known for the little life I’ve lived,” Harpenau said. “At that time, The Trainwrecks were all Gretna kids, I believe. It was cool to show them what we had to offer. I think it got people in Gretna thinking mahybe we could be something, ya know.

“It was cool to grow up and see people performing at these places then be up on that stage.”

Another band favorite — Country Drive Golf Course in Ashland – hosts numerous Tyler Anthony and The Trainwrecks shows.

“We had a Saturday night show there,” Harpenau. “There were so many people there who were invested in us, who believed in us, who wanted to listen to us. That was a really, really great experience. We’ve had a few shows there since then.”

Harpenau said his biggest goal right now is just to get his music out there.