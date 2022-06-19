Updated: 2 Gretna teens die in collision south of Council Bluffs

Two Gretna teenagers died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on I-29 near Percival, Iowa.

Alice Tupper, 16, and Joseph Tupper, 14, were both pronounced dead at the scene, and three other passengers in the Jeep sustained serious injuries.

A 2020 Jeep Wrangler, in which the teens were passengers, and a 2021 Dodge Charger collided on northbound Interstate 29 at about 7:40 p.m., according to Iowa State Patrol.

Both vehicles entered a ditch to the eastern side of the interstate, and rolled. The Charger came to rest in the ditch on its roof, and the Jeep came to rest upright in a field.

The Jeep’s driver, Garrett Grossman, 20, and two other passengers, Hannah Devitt, 18, and Sophee Devitt, 15, all of Omaha, were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Grossman and Sophee Devitt were transported by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. All five Jeep passengers were either ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the crash report.