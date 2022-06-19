Updated: 2 Gretna teens die in collision south of Council Bluffs

Two Gretna teenagers died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on I-29 near Percival, Iowa.
Alice Tupper, 16, and Joseph Tupper, 14, were both pronounced dead at the scene, and three other passengers in the Jeep sustained serious injuries.
A 2020 Jeep Wrangler, in which the teens were passengers, and a 2021 Dodge Charger collided on northbound Interstate 29 at about 7:40 p.m., according to Iowa State Patrol.
Grossman and Hannah Devitt, who were in the front seat, were wearing seat belts. The other three passengers were not.
Grossman and the Devitts have been released from the hospital, according to Nebraska Medicine.
The Charger was driven by Rogelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska, who reported no injuries.
Martinez was arrested at the scene for not having a valid driver’s license. He was subsequently transferred to Mills County Jail, where he was charged with possession of a contraband substance in a correctional facility. Bond was set at $25,000.
Alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash. The accident is under investigation.
Percival is in Fremont County, about 40 miles south of Council Bluffs.