USDA visits Gretna’s award-winning school lunch program

Students won’t find “typical” meals at Gretna Public Schools.

“The one thing I don't like to do is average,” said Sharon Schaefer, director of Food and Nutrition Services for GPS. “We like to make sure kids have the freshest, most interesting options available.”

A student favorite, Schaefer said, is walking tacos — wagyu beef in a Doritos bag mixed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and more. Another favorite: homemade pizza, available everyday at Gretna High School.

Schaefer meets dietary needs as they arise. Currently, that includes vegetarian alternatives, as well as porkless options and other meatless choices on Fridays throughout Lent. Those with medical needs receive special menus, designed just for them, Schaefer said.

“Whatever our customers have, we try to work with it,” Schaefer said. “We try to have the menu inclusive enough so that no one’s excluded.”

Many foods are purchased locally, as the school participates in the Farms to School program, a national initiative where schools buy directly from farmers.

GPS buys food from Closest Raikes Beef in Ashland. Food from Pekarek's Produce in Dwight, Nebraska, is delivered by Lone Tree Foods based in Lincoln. Bread is from Rotella's Italian Bakery, and milk is from Holland Dairy.

Every year, GPS celebrates National School Lunch Week in the second week of October, and National Farm to School Month throughout the month.

This year, the United States Department of Agriculture came to join in on the efforts. The visit was to thank GPS for all they to do feed students healthy, locally-sourced, delicious meals to students.

This isn’t GPS’ only time of food appreciation. Other initiatives include National Crunch Day on Oct. 20. Schaefer said the day started with eating apples, but has evolved to bites into something fresh, local and crunchy, including apples.

This year, Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard was able to supply enough apples for the entire district to bite into.

They also participate in Nebraska Thursdays, where they eat all local meals.

Chef’s Table allows students to try food and give their feedback. It was suspended due to COVID, but GPS is working to bring it back. Another effort, Try a Bite, allows students to try a free sample. Schaefer said it intended to encourage them to try new foods and to give them the confidence to eat something different next time it’s available.

Schaefer had a “unique” upbringing, giving up on a small farm and growing her own food. Her parents were also the owners of a health food store.

“I just had a lot of childhood food experiences that were unusual,” Schaefer said.

Though she was exposed to a variety of foods, it didn’t taste good. So, Schaefer went to culinary school to learn how to make food that tasted scrumptious. Schaefer then became a chef for years.

“I fell in love with food,” Schaefer said. “I fell in love with making sure that food tasted good.”

After becoming a parent, Schaefer realized she wanted to learn how to make healthy food taste good. And when the presidents called chefs to White House, telling them to work in schools, she knew her next move.

Schaefer came to Gretna, which she said is a fantastic place to work. She won the Nebraska School Nutrition Hero award last year and the female chef’s of the year award in 2017. Her goal is to craft the most nutritious, locally-sourced meals as possible for Gretna students, Schaefer said.