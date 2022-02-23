Vala, Gundvaldson recognized for 15 years of volunteer service to NWS

Tim Vala and Wayne Gudvaldson run a tag team operation out of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard, documenting daily precipitation amounts for the National Weather Service.

Joni Brand from the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska recently recognized the duo with a 15-year service certificate to commemorate their time spent providing important weather information to the National Weather Service and numerous other state and local agencies.

Through their efforts, Vala and Gundvaldson use a solar-powered weighing precipitation gage to document daily precipitation amounts. The gage measures the amount of precipitation that has fallen and, at the end of each month, they download the data onto a flash drive and email this information to the NWS office in Valley.

The data is quality-controlled and then forwarded to National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina to be archived with weather observations from across the country.

The data provided by cooperative observers is used extensively by the National Weather Service, Corps of Engineers, state climatologist and numerous others in the public and private sectors. It eventually becomes a permanent part of the climatic record for the local area.

Cooperative weather observers record a variety of weather elements such as precipitation, temperature, river water level, soil temperatures, evaporation and severe weather.

There are about 250 official volunteer cooperative weather observers in the state and nearly 10,000 nationwide. Observers are located at private residents, ranches, farms, municipal facilities, utilities, dams, parks, game refuges, radio stations and many other locations.

The National Weather Service greatly appreciates this service and extends its thanks to Wayne and Tim for a job well done, as stated in a press release.