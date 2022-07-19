Vala’s Pumpkin Patch to offer cider mill, new rides

Those planning to visit Vala’s Pumpkin Patch this fall can expect one of the company’s biggest expansions yet.

In its 38th season, Vala’s is opening a new cider mill, barbecue restaurant, barn pavilion area and a couple of rides, said president and co-owner Tim Vala.

“Every year, we’re kind of known for reinvesting into the farm,” Vala said. “We’ve always got new projects and stuff going on.”

The cider mill will finally open, after Vala’s has planned for it over the last four years. Vala said people can go inside to check it out and watch cider being pressed through large windows.

A couple of new rides are in the works, but Vala wants to keep them a surprise for now. With supply shortages, he said he’s concerned about the possibility of operational delays once the season starts. Still, he expects them to be up and running at some point during the fall.

Train rides that circle a pond will be offered for free this year; they used to cost $3.50. Vala said this is a great option for children.

“Kids just love being on the train,” Vala said. “I’ve got a 4-year-old grandson, and that’s his favorite thing.”

Though attendees will save a few bucks on train rides, Vala’s did increase ticket prices this year to $19.99 on weekdays. Vala said he wishes they didn’t have to, but the increase was mostly due to inflation driving higher operational costs.

Also to offset inflation, the core staff received pay increases while seasonal staff will be hired at a higher rate, he said. The operation hires about 1,000 seasonal employees every year.

Added value was another consideration. With new rides on the way and free train rides, Vala said he thinks admission still worth the price.

“We’re still an exceptional value, and I think our loyal customers will feel the same way,” Vala said.

In terms of agriculture, he said the crops are doing well this year. The apple trees have produced the right amount of fruit and the pumpkins are growing strong.