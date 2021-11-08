Valas earn state's highest tourism award

Making a fall visit to Vala's Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard is a must for many in greater Omaha metro area.

Over the last 37 years, a trip to the iconic Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna has become a tradition, even for families from across the state of Nebraska and greater Midwest. Visitors on business trips from throughout the nation and world have made a weekend stop at Vala's.

Thus, it should be no surprise that the Vala family was honored in late October with the state's highest tourism honors, the Henry Fonda Award. The award represents leadership, vision and dedication to the tourism industry.

"We were pretty surprised," Tim Vala said of the honor. "It's like, the No. 1 tourism award for the state. They wanted us to come to the banquet, so we knew we were winning an award, but we didn't know it was going to be that one.

"That's a fabulous honor. We were surprised and happy, and just felt it was a real honor to get it. It's kind of nice for Sarpy County, too."