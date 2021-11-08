Valas earn state's highest tourism award

Making a fall visit to Vala's Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard is a must for many in greater Omaha metro area.
Over the last 37 years, a trip to the iconic Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna has become a tradition, even for families from across the state of Nebraska and greater Midwest. Visitors on business trips from throughout the nation and world have made a weekend stop at Vala's.
Thus, it should be no surprise that the Vala family was honored in late October with the state's highest tourism honors, the Henry Fonda Award. The award represents leadership, vision and dedication to the tourism industry.
"We were pretty surprised," Tim Vala said of the honor. "It's like, the No. 1 tourism award for the state. They wanted us to come to the banquet, so we knew we were winning an award, but we didn't know it was going to be that one.
"That's a fabulous honor. We were surprised and happy, and just felt it was a real honor to get it. It's kind of nice for Sarpy County, too."
Named after a famous Nebraskan who never forgot his roots, the Henry Fonda Award recognizes an individual who has devoted many years of service promoting Nebraska on a local, regional and/or statewide level. This award recognizes an individual who has proven their dedication to making Nebraska a better place to live and visit through lifelong passion and hard work. They should be seen as a strong leader in the tourism community: both a role model and a team player with a can-do attitude.
It started out as an idea Tim Vala had, but as the business grew, every member of the Vala family contributed, read a press release from the Nebraska Tourism Commission. Co-founder Jan Vala took on the business roles of marketer, merchandise manager, personnel manager and accountant. Tim and Jan’s three daughters, Kirsten, Kyla and Kelsey grew up helping on the farm and now, all three of them are co-owners of the Pumpkin Patch.
Today, Vala’s Pumpkin Patch has grown into a 400-acre operation with nearly 55 acres of pumpkins planted every year. In September, the Vala Family lost their beloved matriarch -- Jan Vala -- a woman who was kind, hardworking and known to always remember each of the 1,000-plus employees names, according to those who knew her. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch is an example of a great agritourism business in Nebraska and the family works hard to grow and improve it year after year, said the release.
"It's amazing," Tim Vala said. "We're just a small pumpkin farm in Gretna, Nebraska. It's just a fantastic honor and we're very proud of that. It shows how we've reinvested in the business all these years, put in a lot of hard work and how it's paid off."
He credited the Pumpkin Patch employees as a key to the farm's success.
"We're not in a huge metro area," Vala said. "There's like 60 others in the U.S. that are bigger than Omaha, yet we have one of the biggest fall festivals in the country.
"It's neat to see people come back. We're seeing those second and third generations come back. If you get treated indifferently by our employees, people aren't going to come back. We couldn't do all that if we didn't have great employees."
The award was presented among Nebraska tourism industry members at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Oct. 21 at the Liederkranz in Grand Island. The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and Visit Grand Island.
“Congratulations to all of our 2021 award winners,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Each year we have the honor of looking through nominations from events and attractions that work hard to make Nebraska a great place to visit and we’re excited to reward that hard work.”