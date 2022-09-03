Vala's welcomes public for taping of 'Backyard Farmer' TV episode

Nebraska Public Media's "Backyard Farmer" visited Vala's Pumpkin Patch as part of its 70th season on Monday, Aug. 22.

"It's a long process of just getting everything in place," Vala's associate manager Vaughn Hammond told the program. "Of course, maintaining them is a huge, huge job."

The public was invited to the free, outdoor taping of the show near the Cider Mill. Host Kim Todd, Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist, and a panel of Nebraska Extension experts answered lawn and garden questions.

The Vala's episode of "Backyard Farmer" is available at youtube.com/c/backyardfarmer along with other installments of the longest-running, locally-produced television series in the nation. The show airs on Nebraska Public Media on Thursdays at 7 p.m. through September.