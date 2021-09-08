Venture Crew 363 explores Oregon, California

On Thursday, we took it easy and some slept in. We hiked an easy one mile to Maidu Lake. The Scouts went swimming and decided to swim across the lake and back. We hiked back to our camp and played cards the rest of the day.

On Friday, we got on the trail by 9 a.m. to backpack down the mountain. We made it in just under four hours. We drove to Annie Creek Sno-Park just outside of Crater Lake National Park and set up camp by the creek. We filtered water from the creek. The parking lot had a community lodge where we hung out, played cards and met other campers.

Saturday we hiked a strenuous 2.5 miles with an elevation gain of 1,200 feet to the top of Mount Scott. This is the only spot where you can view the entire Crater Lake. Afterward, we drove the Rim Road circling the lake with several scenic stops. We learned the founder of Crater Lake decided to name features at the park with mysterious names in the hopes that it would attract visitors. We saw Phantom Rock and Wizard Island although the boat tours to Wizard Island were cancelled due to COVID. Back at our camp site, we decided to stay up to star gaze. With no city lights, the night sky is brighter with millions of stars.