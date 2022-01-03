 Skip to main content
VFW recognizes local Patriot's Pen winners

010522-gb-news-patriot-pen-p1.jpg

The 2021 Patriot's Pen essay contestants. Front row, from left: Jaelyn Hastings, first place winner Allison Keasling, Avery Hansen, Maggie Pfaff and second place winner Skylar Miller. Back row, from left: Gretna Middle School teacher Hailey Worthy, James Laframboise, third place winner Skylar Dietze, Grace Kempkes, Brooke Hamele, Alyssa Grammer and Gretna Middle School teacher Shane Miles.

 COURTESY GRETNA VFW

The VFW Charles C. Nefsky Post 10725 in Gretna again offered local students the opportunity to participate in the Patriot's Pen competition.

Conducted nationwide, this VFW-sponsored youth essay competition gives middle school students -- sixth through eighth grades -- the opportunity to write an essay expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. Last year, more than 138,000 students across the nation participated in the program.

The local contest ended on Oct. 31 and awards were presented on Dec. 16. Allison Keasling took first place; Skylar Miller took second and Skylar Dietze took third.

Keasling's essay was sent to VFW District 10 for judging against the other District 10 Post winners. Results will be released in January and the top winners will compete at the state level. State winners then compete nationally.

Additionally, the VFW offers high school students the chance to participate in Voice of Democracy, a speech expressing a high school student's views on a patriotic theme. The national award for Voice of Democracy is a $30,000 scholarship, which was won by an Omaha student in 2020.

Applications are available at the beginning of the school year and must be submitted to the VFW Post no later than Oct. 31. Contact Post 10725 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

