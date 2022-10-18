VOLLEYBALL: Everything's coming up aces! Dragons advance to Metro semifinals

With aces aplenty and kills from two main sources, Gretna cruised to a straight-sets win (25-20, 25-13, 27-25) over Omaha Marian on Tuesday night to advance to the Metro Tournament semifinals.

“It's a solid win, they're a very tough club,” Dragons head coach Mike Brandon said. “They're well coached, they play hard. And so yeah, anytime we can beat Omaha Marian, it's a big thing for our program.”

The two teams split the earlier meetings this season, both in tournaments, the Crusaders taking the first in three sets on Sept. 17, and the Dragons the second in two on Oct. 1.

On Tuesday night, the Dragons started strong from the service line, with four out of five of the first five points coming on aces by sophomore Nyah Potthoff.

“Our serving made a big difference in the match,” Brandon said. “If you can score on that first contact, it's a big deal, and I thought we served tonight really, really well, hit our spots even when we didn't get an ace.”

Marian was forced to use an early timeout trailing 5-0 in the opening set, and Brandon said that was key for the Dragons.

“It's something we've been working hard on in practice, so it's good to see it pay off.”

Along with Potthoff, sophomore Elle Heckenlively led the Dragons with five aces, and senior Brena Mackling had two, while sophomore Hayden Hart, junior Avery Fotoplos and senior Cassie Stones all had one.

Brandon added that the efficiency in service aces was down to a combination of paying attention to the Crusaders’ keys and “where their attack was coming from,” with the servers setting the Dragons up to be successful.

Leading the Gretna attack was Heckenlively (10 kills, five aces) and Stones (14 kills). Heckenlively has done that all season for the Dragons, ranking 13th in Nebraska with 276 kills, and Stones stood out for Brandon on Tuesday.

“Cassie had a great night,” Brandon said. “She did a nice job of attacking down the line. Both of our lefts did a great job of finding holes in the block and taking big swings when it mattered.”

Sophomore Hayden Hart added seven kills.

After putting away the Crusaders late with a 6-1 run in the first set, finishing on a Stones ace, the Dragons cruised to a 25-13 win in the second. But in the third, the Dragons got “a little tight,” and the set went back-and-forth.

At one point, Gretna called timeout during a 7-1 Marian run to give the visitors an 11-10 lead.

“Anytime a team makes a run at you and it's close, sometimes your team tightens up,” Brandon said. “And I just reminded the team that we’ve been in a lot of tight matches this year, we’ve been in a lot of tight situations, and I just reminded them to relax and play, and they did.”

The third set went the distance, but the Dragons were able to finish the match on a 3-1 run after facing two match points.

Ahead of facing Nebraska No. 1 and a “top 25 team in the country, maybe even top 10” Papio South tomorrow, Brandon told the team they would need to play “very well.”

“So we’re gonna have to play lights out,” he said. “No one expects us to win, so there’s no pressure on us, so we can just go in, play hard and relax, and enjoy the game.”

The Dragons last faced the Titans in a home game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, losing in straight sets. Brandon said the recent experience helps “a lot” against a powerful offensive team.

“You can’t really simulate it in practice, so until you play them, you don’t really know what to expect,” he said. “To have played them, even in a losing situation, was a great help to us. They saw what that next level looks like and they’ll be prepared for it tomorrow, hopefully that pays off.”

First serve is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Papio South, with the winner facing Papio or Westside (following Dragons-Titans) in the Metro Conference Tournament Championship Game on Thursday at 7 p.m.