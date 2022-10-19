VOLLEYBALL: Gretna 'not far off' after sweep defeat to Papio South in Metro semifinals

PAPILLION -- Gretna head coach Mike Brandon said the Dragons are "not far off" after a loss in straight sets to Papillion-La Vista South in the Metro semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Titans came out firing, winning sets one (25-13) and two (25-11) comfortably.

Having played Papio South on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Dragons were more aggressive this time around.

"Especially in the third set, we didn't back off," Gretna head coach Mike Brandon said. "And maybe it was a little bit of mentality, I think maybe the first time they weren't sure if they could beat them and as they eased into this game they thought, we're not as far off as we think we are."

In that third set, the Dragons took the Titans the distance, and Brandon thought they could win the set, but ultimately fell 27-25.

"It lets them know we're not far off," Brandon said. "We've got work to do, obviously, because, we want to be in the championship. We may face them again before we get there. So, we've got work to do and we've got three or four practices to get better."

District play begins on Monday, Oct. 24.

In the earlier rounds of the Metro Tournament, the Dragons won in straight sets over Omaha Benson, Northwest and Elkhorn South.

Against Marian in the four-vs-five matchup, the Dragons won in straight sets.

With aces aplenty and kills from two main sources, Gretna cruised to a straight-sets win (25-20, 25-13, 27-25) over Omaha Marian on Tuesday night to advance to the Metro Tournament semifinals.

“It's a solid win, they're a very tough club,” Dragons head coach Mike Brandon said. “They're well coached, they play hard. And so yeah, anytime we can beat Omaha Marian, it's a big thing for our program.”

The two teams split the earlier meetings this season, both in tournaments, the Crusaders taking the first in three sets on Sept. 17, and the Dragons the second in two on Oct. 1.

On Tuesday night, the Dragons started strong from the service line, with four out of five of the first five points coming on aces by sophomore Nyah Potthoff.

“Our serving made a big difference in the match,” Brandon said. “If you can score on that first contact, it's a big deal, and I thought we served tonight really, really well, hit our spots even when we didn't get an ace.”

Marian was forced to use an early timeout trailing 5-0 in the opening set, and Brandon said that was key for the Dragons.

“It's something we've been working hard on in practice, so it's good to see it pay off.”

Along with Potthoff, sophomore Elle Heckenlively led the Dragons with five aces, and senior Brena Mackling had two, while sophomore Hayden Hart, junior Avery Fotoplos and senior Cassie Stones all had one.

Brandon added that the efficiency in service aces was down to a combination of paying attention to the Crusaders’ keys and “where their attack was coming from,” with the servers setting the Dragons up to be successful.

Leading the Gretna attack was Heckenlively (10 kills, five aces) and Stones (14 kills). Heckenlively has done that all season for the Dragons, ranking 13th in Nebraska with 276 kills, and Stones stood out for Brandon on Tuesday.

“Cassie had a great night,” Brandon said. “She did a nice job of attacking down the line. Both of our lefts did a great job of finding holes in the block and taking big swings when it mattered.”

Sophomore Hayden Hart added seven kills.

After putting away the Crusaders late with a 6-1 run in the first set, finishing on a Stones ace, the Dragons cruised to a 25-13 win in the second. But in the third, the Dragons got “a little tight,” and the set went back-and-forth.

At one point, Gretna called timeout during a 7-1 Marian run to give the visitors an 11-10 lead.

“Anytime a team makes a run at you and it's close, sometimes your team tightens up,” Brandon said. “And I just reminded the team that we’ve been in a lot of tight matches this year, we’ve been in a lot of tight situations, and I just reminded them to relax and play, and they did.”

The third set went the distance, but the Dragons were able to finish the match on a 3-1 run after facing two match points.