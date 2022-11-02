VOLLEYBALL: Gretna 'played well' against bigger Westside in state quarterfinal loss

LINCOLN – Gretna played well and were never overwhelmed in a four-set loss (25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 22-25) to Omaha Westside in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They're a little bit bigger than us,” Dragons head coach Mike Brandon said. “I think that was the biggest difference. They had a physical advantage and at times, it was difficult for us to overcome that. But I thought we just kept plugging away at it. We never played nervous. We never let them overwhelm us. So, yeah, I think we just played really, really well.”

After losing the first set, the Warriors unleashed a barrage from senior outside hitters Samantha Laird (21 kills) and Destiny Ndam-Simpson (18) to win the next three sets.

For Gretna, sophomore Elle Heckenlively led with 18 kills and 14 digs (behind junior Faith Frame with 28). Heckenlively and senior Malia Struve both had two blocks each.

Junior Avery Fotoplos led with three aces, while Heckenlively added two. Senior Brena Mackling led assists with 37.

With the loss, Gretna’s season comes to a close with a final record of 27-11 after another state tournament appearance.

“We were a young team, had some injuries early, and they battled through those,” Brandon said. “They played great, came out and won some important matches to begin the year. They got better as the season went on, every person on the floor got better.

“I thought we maxed out right here. A couple plays go a little bit differently, who knows what happens here, but I'm just incredibly proud of this group. They are one of the grittiest teams I've ever coached.”