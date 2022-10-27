 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL: Gretna state-bound as wild card after district final defeat to Marian

Mike Brandon

Gretna volleyball head coach Mike Brandon (middle) coaches the Dragons during their 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.

 Peter Burtnett

Mike Patterson from the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

Gretna fell to Omaha Marian in five sets (25-23, 27-25, 15-25, 22-25, 13-15) in the District A-6 Final at home on Wednesday, Oct. 26, but are still slated to make the state tournament as a wild card.

"This is the best I've seen them play," Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. "I think they had more of a sense of desperation."

Wednesday's match was the fifth meeting between the Dragons and Crusaders, with Gretna holding a 3-2 advantage.

Gretna won the first two sets by a narrow margin, but Marian fought back. The Crusaders won comfortably in set three, and held off a Dragons rally (trailed 18-10, cut deficit to 24-22) in the fourth.

In the fifth set, Marian jumped ahead 6-1, and although Gretna held off two match points, the Crusaders finished it off with a kill by Amanda Loschen (game-high 16).

Om. Marian (24-13)....23  25  25  25  15

 

Gretna (27-9)..............25  27  15  22  13

OM (kills-aces-blocks): Izzy Campie 1-2-0, Joslyn McKee 0-2-0, Lainey Bosiljevac 5-0-2, Ashley Wilwerding 11-1-0, Amanda Loschen 16-0-11, Amelia Roth 12-0-3, Amelia Kafka 6-0-4, Elizabeth Briscoe 4-0-0.

G: Faith Frame 1-0-0, Avery Fotoplos 0-2-0, Nyah Potthoff 0-1-0, Hanna Loseke 5-0-0, Malia Struve 7-0-1, Elle Heckenlively 12-3-1, Hayden Hart 13-2-0, Brena Mackling 4-1-1, Jadeyn Smidt 1-0-0, Cassie Stones 18-1-0, Avery Burgert 0-1-0.

Set assists: OM 50 (Campie 24, McKee 23, Amanda Draper 2, Wilwerding 1); G 54 (Mackling 38, Potthoff 13, Frame 3).

Gretna Volleyball

