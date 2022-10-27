VOLLEYBALL: Gretna state-bound as wild card after district final defeat to Marian

Mike Patterson from the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

Gretna fell to Omaha Marian in five sets (25-23, 27-25, 15-25, 22-25, 13-15) in the District A-6 Final at home on Wednesday, Oct. 26, but are still slated to make the state tournament as a wild card.

"This is the best I've seen them play," Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. "I think they had more of a sense of desperation."

Wednesday's match was the fifth meeting between the Dragons and Crusaders, with Gretna holding a 3-2 advantage.

Gretna won the first two sets by a narrow margin, but Marian fought back. The Crusaders won comfortably in set three, and held off a Dragons rally (trailed 18-10, cut deficit to 24-22) in the fourth.

In the fifth set, Marian jumped ahead 6-1, and although Gretna held off two match points, the Crusaders finished it off with a kill by Amanda Loschen (game-high 16).

