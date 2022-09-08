VOLLEYBALL: Heckenlively-led Dragons overcome early lack of execution in win over Marian

Led by sophomore Elle Heckenlively, Gretna overcame a lack of execution in the first set as they defeated Marian in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“We did not play well in the first,” head coach Mike Brandon said about the 25-17 first-set loss. “I challenged them to compete at a higher level after that first set because we didn’t execute in any phase of the game very well.”

After telling the team that the first set was “not Gretna volleyball,” the Dragons competed “a lot better” in the remaining three sets.

Gretna cruised in the second set, though still had to get into gear with a 6-6 start. After that, the Dragons won 21 out of 31 points on the way to a 25-16 win.

In the third set, a balanced attack of Cassie Stones, Hayden Hart, Malia Struve and Elle Heckenlively led the Dragons to a closer 25-21 set win.

Heckenlively especially came alive in the fourth set, earning eight kills and a block.

“She just doesn’t like losing very much,” Brandon said. “She hates losing and she decided to pick her game up, she knew we needed a boost. So she just upped her game and played really high-level, left side attacking.”

The set was the most competitive of the four, and the Dragons had to erase deficits of at least two points four times on the way to a 25-22 set win.

With the win, the Dragons improve to 9-1 and have displayed strong pursuit in defense to minimize easy kills for the opposition.

“That’s kind of held us together and allowed our hitters to work their way into matches,” Brandon said. “And we're a pretty young, inexperienced group, so our defense and our serve receivers keep us afloat while the hitters figure stuff out.”

The Dragons look to continue their strong start against Elkhorn North, Grand Island Northwest and Norfolk in an invitational in Kearney on Saturday, Sept. 10.