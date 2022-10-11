VOLLEYBALL: Inconsistent passing, 25-2 run leads to defeat for Dragons

In a top-10 matchup between No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 6 Gretna, the home Dragons were sunk by inconsistent passing and a 25-2 Titans run in a three-set loss (25-19, 25-10, 25-14) on Tuesday night.

"Our passing was inconsistent," Dragons head coach Mike Brandon said. "When you're in system and you can run your middle at their middle and slow them down, your pins are gonna have more success. I didn't think we did a good enough job of that in the second and third sets. Our pins were up against a double block and they're (Papio South) a good blocking team."

In the first set, the Dragons surged ahead to an 18-13 lead, and the Dragons were "aggressive and attacked" the Titans. Senior Maddie Johnson started with four kills, but was neutralized - along with the rest of the Gretna attack - throughout the rest of the match.

Brandon said he thought the Dragons became passive offensively and defensively as Papio South dialed up the heat with a 12-1 run to close set one (25-19) that turned into a 25-2 run over two sets.

"We didn't bring enough heat tonight. We weren't aggressive enough," the Gretna head coach said.

The Titans won the second and third sets more comfortably, 25-10 and 25-14, but even in a straight-sets loss, the Dragons can grow from the sting of the loss.

"Hopefully this will give them a little sting and it'll translate into practice," Brandon said. "And hopefully we have a good three or four practices here before (Metro) Conference starts up on Monday. I think (the loss) can definitely benefit us."

The Dragons (22-7) are in a good position to potentially host games during the Metro Conference Tournament, played Monday-Thursday, Oct. 17-20.

Tuesday night's loss followed the Dragons straight-set senior night win over Omaha Bryan on Thursday, Oct. 6. Gretna recognized Hanna Loseke, Malia Struve, Brena Mackling, Maddie Johnson, Keely Lightle and Jadeyn Smidt.

"They're a great group. Anytime you have a group of more than three or four kids that make it to their senior year, you know you've got a dedicated group," Brandon said. "They're a very tight group. They're great girls, they're all very good in the classroom, they're all very good off the court.

"Those are kind of the little things that make those senior groups special. We're gonna miss them a great deal. Obviously, they've got good leadership, they set a good example for the young kids in the gym. They're just a great group of seniors and groups like that are not an every year thing. So they're special."