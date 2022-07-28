VOLLEYBALL: Monarchs aim for competitive season

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs volleyball team expects to compete in every game and play with confidence.

“There are a lot of great teams in the Metro (Conference), so it will be crucial that we are ready to compete at a high level by giving maximum effort and controlling what we can control,” head coach Priscillia O’Dowd said. “The goal for our team is to get better with each practice and each game and ultimately to compete for a state championship.”

O’Dowd expects each player to play an important role and contribute to the Monarchs’ success.

Among these players, middle Mia Tvrdy is one that stands out.

“She has made tremendous growth from last season and I’m excited to see what she accomplishes this season,” O’Dowd said.

Setter Reagan Hickey is another player with a big role.

“She does a great job leading the team and running our offense,” O’Dowd said.

Outside hitters Morgan Glaser and Anna Sis also stand out.

“(Glaser) has worked very hard and has made a lot of growth from last season,” O’Dowd said. “Anna Sis, our other outside hitter, will play an important role this season as one of our senior leaders. Anna leads by example and is always finding ways to get better.”

Sis, whose older sister Norah recently won gold with the U.S. under 19 team at the Pan American Cup, led the team with 379 kills (3.6 per set).

The Monarchs lose a lot of senior leadership from last year, but O’Dowd hopes the new upperclassmen can fill a leadership role and set the bar for younger players.

“We want to continue to follow through with our tradition and culture in the program so it’s important that our upperclassmen continue to be role models for the younger players,” O’Dowd said.

Last year, the Monarchs finished 24-13, losing 3-0 to Millard West in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

As the Monarchs prepare for the season -- which starts on Aug. 11 at Lincoln Northeast -- O’Dowd hopes the players continue to work on their confidence.

“When we are playing with confidence, that's when we play at our best,” she said. “With every season there are going to be unexpected challenges and we will need to adapt and overcome them.”