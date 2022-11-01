VOLLEYBALL: Previewing Gretna's state quarterfinal match against Westside

Although they lost their district final to Omaha Marian, Gretna earned the wildcard spot in the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

The No. 6 Dragons (27-9) will face No. 3 Omaha Westside at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Previously, Westside defeated Gretna in three sets in the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Warriors have several players among the best in Class A, beginning with seniors Daniela Gologan, who leads Class A with 523 digs, and Jocelyn Healy, sixth in assists (842).

Healy’s assists often go to seniors Destiny Ndam-Simpson (second in kills in Class A with 446) and Samantha Laird (fifth with 403). Laird ranks fifth in hitting percentage (.338), and Ndam-Simpson ranks 14th in blocks (59).

Gretna’s Elle Heckenlively is tied-ninth with 55 aces and 18th in kills (314), and fellow sophomore Nyah Potthoff is 22nd in assists with 512 assists.

Junior Faith Frame is behind Westside’s Gologan in fourth with 440 digs, and senior Cassie Stones ranks 31st with 247 kills.

Sophomore Hayden Hart ranks fourth in hitting percentage (.351), and senior Malia Struve is tied for 14th (.284).

To advance to the semifinals, the Dragons will need to defend well against Ndam-Simpson and Laird. In the regular season, the Dragons racked up 160 total blocks.