VOLLEYBALL: Previewing Gretna's state quarterfinal match against Westside

Although they lost their district final to Omaha Marian, Gretna earned the wildcard spot in the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday.
The No. 6 Dragons (27-9) will face No. 3 Omaha Westside at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Previously, Westside defeated Gretna in three sets in the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Warriors have several players among the best in Class A, beginning with seniors Daniela Gologan, who leads Class A with 523 digs, and Jocelyn Healy, sixth in assists (842).
Healy’s assists often go to seniors Destiny Ndam-Simpson (second in kills in Class A with 446) and Samantha Laird (fifth with 403). Laird ranks fifth in hitting percentage (.338), and Ndam-Simpson ranks 14th in blocks (59).
Gretna’s Elle Heckenlively is tied-ninth with 55 aces and 18th in kills (314), and fellow sophomore Nyah Potthoff is 22nd in assists with 512 assists.
Junior Faith Frame is behind Westside’s Gologan in fourth with 440 digs, and senior Cassie Stones ranks 31st with 247 kills.
Sophomore Hayden Hart ranks fourth in hitting percentage (.351), and senior Malia Struve is tied for 14th (.284).
To advance to the semifinals, the Dragons will need to defend well against Ndam-Simpson and Laird. In the regular season, the Dragons racked up 160 total blocks.
1 of 26
GHS Volleyball - Varsity
VOLLEYBALL — VARSITY: Pictured front row are Malia Struve, Hanna Loseke, Keely Lightle, Jadeyn Smidt, Brena Mackling and Maddie Johnson. In the second row are Erin Hildebrand, Addison Dostal, Faith Frame, Avery Fotoplos, Avery Burgert and Cassie Stones. In the third row are Maddie Schnell, Kinsley McMahon, Karrigan Gangwish, Gabby Lund, Nyah Potthoff, Hayden Hart, Elle Heckenlively and Hailey Levinson. In back row are manager Addie Schuka, coach Lauren Babic, coach Sara Schram, coach Mike Brandon, coach Wendy Loberg, coach Sierra Stellern, manager Taylor Stalling and manager Lily Sherfield.
Gretna sophomore Hayden Hart (No. 10) and senior Jadeyn Smidt (No. 16) watch on as senior Cassie Stones dives for a dig during the Dragons’ Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Gretna senior Hanna Loseke (back left) sends a shot over the net as teammates Hayden Hart (No. 10), Faith Frame (No. 1, wearing white) and Nyah Potthoff (far right) look on during the Dragons’ three-set win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
VOLLEYBALL — VARSITY: Pictured front row are Malia Struve, Hanna Loseke, Keely Lightle, Jadeyn Smidt, Brena Mackling and Maddie Johnson. In the second row are Erin Hildebrand, Addison Dostal, Faith Frame, Avery Fotoplos, Avery Burgert and Cassie Stones. In the third row are Maddie Schnell, Kinsley McMahon, Karrigan Gangwish, Gabby Lund, Nyah Potthoff, Hayden Hart, Elle Heckenlively and Hailey Levinson. In back row are manager Addie Schuka, coach Lauren Babic, coach Sara Schram, coach Mike Brandon, coach Wendy Loberg, coach Sierra Stellern, manager Taylor Stalling and manager Lily Sherfield.
GRETNA HIGH SCHOOL
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna junior Avery Fotoplos follows through her serve during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna head coach Mike Brandon instructs his players during the Dragons Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna senior and commit to the University of Cincinnati Faith Frame serves during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna sophomore Elle Heckenlively sends an attack over the net during the Dragons’ Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna sophomore Hayden Hart (No. 10) and senior Jadeyn Smidt (No. 16) watch on as senior Cassie Stones dives for a dig during the Dragons’ Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna sophomore Nyah Potthoff (No. 3, left) sets for junior Malia Struve during the Dragons’ Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna senior Cassie Stone sends an attack over the net during the Dragons’ Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Nyah Potthoff
Gretna sophomore Nyah Potthoff (No. 3) sets during the Dragons’ 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Peter Burtnett
Faith Frame
Gretna junior Faith Frame (middle, wearing white) reacts after the Dragons earn a point during their 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna volleyball
Gretna volleyball celebrates the penultimate point in the fourth set of their 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Peter Burtnett
Hayden Hart and Stones
Gretna sophomore Hayden Hart (right, No. 17) and junior Cassie Stones go up for a block at the net during the Dragons’ 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Peter Burtnett
Cassie Stones
Gretna junior Cassie Stones (No. 17) returns a shot during the Dragons’ 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Peter Burtnett
Elle Heckenlively
Gretna sophomore Elle Heckenlively (middle) talks with seniors Malia Struve (left, No. 6) and Hanna Loseke during the Dragons' 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Peter Burtnett
Mike Brandon
Gretna volleyball head coach Mike Brandon (middle) coaches the Dragons during their 3-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Peter Burtnett
Mike Brandon
Gretna's head coach, Mike Brandon, signals to his team during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Jadeyn Smidt
Gretna's Jadeyn Smidt (16) spikes the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Faith Frame
Gretna's Faith Frame (1) passes the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Gabby Lund
Gretna's Gabby Lund (20) digs the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Faith Frame
Gretna's Faith Frame (1) passes the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mike Brandon
Gretna's head coach, Mike Brandon, laughs with his team during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nyah Potthoff
Gretna's Nyah Potthoff (3) serves the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Potthoff served for ten points in a row.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mike Brandon
Gretna's head coach, Mike Brandon, passes a ball to the setter before the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Avery Fotoplos
Gretna junior Avery Fotoplos (No. 2) serves during the Dragons three-set win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Peter Burtnett
Hanna Loseke
Gretna senior Hanna Loseke (back left) sends a shot over the net as teammates Hayden Hart (No. 10), Faith Frame (No. 1, wearing white) and Nyah Potthoff (far right) look on during the Dragons’ three-set win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Peter Burtnett
Nyah Potthoff
Gretna sophomore Nyah Potthoff (No. 3) sets the ball for senior Hanna Loseke (No. 4, behind) during the Dragons three-set win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.