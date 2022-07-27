Volunteers work to keep Gretna Days going each year

While sponsors help to provide the resources to allow Gretna Days to happen each year, it’s the volunteers that organize and run events that make everything come together.

“We get lots of help from throughout the community and other organizations,” said Brad Stauffer, president of the Gretna Days Foundation.

Gretna Days was started over five decades ago by Marv Killion with Gretna State Bank (now Pinnacle Bank). The original purpose was to thank the community for their support of the local businesses throughout the year.

The Gretna Days Foundation carries on the traditions and continues to grow Gretna Days. The nonprofit organization has an all-volunteer board that meets throughout the year.

The money raised by the foundation goes to support the weekend. Volunteers often spend their own money to help the effort.

“The money we raise goes back into the community,” Stauffer said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Gretna Days Foundation in the future can go to GretnaDays.com and select “Volunteer” or send an email to info@gretnadays.com.