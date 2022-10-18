Voter registration deadlines coming soon across Nebraska

A key deadline for voters to register in the upcoming general election is Friday.

That’s the last day to register by mail (must be postmarked by Friday), online, in person via registrars or for forms delivered to an election office. Prospective voters who miss that deadline have until 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, to register in person at their election office.

The Sarpy County Election Commission office is located at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen issued a reminder about the Nov. 8 election, for which early voting ballots are already being cast.

“My message to Nebraskans is that we will maintain the integrity of our voting,” Evnen said in a news release. “Every legally cast vote will count.”

Properly completed early ballots must be physically received by the election office by the close of the polls on Election Day. Sarpy County has ballot drop boxes available to avoid the cost and potential delay of submitting a ballot by mail.

Once the early ballot return envelopes are verified by county officials, early ballots will be stored securely until the day before the election, when, by law, county officials are permitted to begin counting them, according to the Secretary of State’s office. No results will be released until after the polls close on Election Day.

“In most of our counties with larger populations, including Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy, and many other counties as well, the first results posted Tuesday night will be the results of early voting,” Evnen said. “Ballot counts from the polls will come later in the evening. We anticipate that our unofficial results will be posted statewide by the end of the night.”

The polls will open on Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central. Voters should keep in mind that Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 6.

You can check the status of your early voting ballot or provisional ballot, as well as look up your polling place, at www.ne.gov/go/votercheck.

Sarpy County voters can find the Gretna Breeze’s election guide online at tinyurl.com/sarpyelection.