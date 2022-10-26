Voters must register by Friday for Nov. 8 general election

It’s last call for voters who want to participate in the general election.

Nebraskans have until Friday at 6 p.m. to register in person at the Sarpy County Election Office, 1102 E. First St. in Papillion. The deadline for online and other forms of voter registration has already passed.

Not sure if you’re registered? Look up your voter registration status and the location of your polling place at online votercheck.necvr.ne.gov or contact your county election office. The same website can be used to check acceptance status of early voting ballots or for provisional ballots submitted on Election Day.

Voting at the election office is offered until Election Day during normal business hours, with extended hours through 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Nov. 7.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who have moved within the same county but who failed to update their registration can still vote. They should visit their new precinct on Election Day to vote using a provisional ballot.

Likewise, voters who lose their early voting ballot, spoil it or never receive it can vote using a provisional ballot, which will be counted once it’s confirmed no other ballots have been cast for you.

Early voting ballots must be returned by the time polls close on Election Day. Sarpy County operates six drop boxes. Find the locations at bit.ly/SarpyDropBox.

Evnen reminds voters the campaigning is prohibited within 200 feet of polling sites, and prohibited campaign items include buttons, stickers and T-shirts. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the property does not include where the polling place is located, according to a news release.

Ballot selfies are allowed at polling sites, but photos should only be taken of a voter’s own ballot — not someone else’s, even a family member. Voters are asked to silence or turn off their cellphones to avoid causing a disruption.

Anyone requesting special assistance at polling sites should let their poll worker know. Curbside help is offered for those with difficulty walking or using assistive devices.

Contact the the Sarpy County Election Commission office at 402-593-2167.

Sarpy County voters can find the Gretna Breeze’s election guide online at tinyurl.com/sarpyelection.