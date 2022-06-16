Walmart plans community celebration Friday morning for store reopening

The Gretna community is invited to a celebration of the reopening of the Gretna Walmart on Friday morning.
The 8 a.m. celebration will include several vendors – including General Mills, Frito Lay, and Pepsi – who will be giving out free prizes and giveaways to those in attendance, according to a Walmart news release.
The newly remodeled store at 11350 Wickersham Blvd. has new features, which the company says should save customers time and money, and has a refreshed look.
The event is expected to include the presentation to grants to local organizations and remarks from the Gretna store manager and store associates.