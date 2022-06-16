 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walmart plans community celebration Friday morning for store reopening

  • 0
062222-gb-news-walmart-web.jpg

The exterior of the Gretna Walmart, 11350 Wickersham Blvd., Thursday, June 16, 2022.

 SCOTT STEWART, GRETNA BREEZE

The Gretna community is invited to a celebration of the reopening of the Gretna Walmart on Friday morning.

The 8 a.m. celebration will include several vendors – including General Mills, Frito Lay, and Pepsi – who will be giving out free prizes and giveaways to those in attendance, according to a Walmart news release.

The newly remodeled store at 11350 Wickersham Blvd. has new features, which the company says should save customers time and money, and has a refreshed look.

The event is expected to include the presentation to grants to local organizations and remarks from the Gretna store manager and store associates.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert